High school football: Saturday’s scores
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SOUTHERN SECTION
Baseline League
Chino Hills 35, Etiwanda 10
Cottonwood League
Webb 48, Arrowhead Christian 12
Delta League
El Modena 21, Dana Hills 19
Iota League
Cypress 45, Laguna Hills 7
Northwood 42, La Palma Kennedy 0
Kappa League
Portola 42, Anaheim Canyon 38
Lambda League
Westminster 26, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 7
Montview League
Hacienda Heights Wilson 70, Duarte 3
Tango League
Loara 70, Savanna 35
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Agape League
Hesperia Christian 54, ACE 20
Express League
Downey Calvary Chapel 64, Vista Meridian 0
Freelance League
California Lutheran 43, Highland Entrepreneur 6
Tri-Valley League
Chadwick 52, Cate 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Trinity Classical Academy 31, Orcutt Academy 8