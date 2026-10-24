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High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

Football on field near yard marker.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SOUTHERN SECTION

Baseline League

Chino Hills 35, Etiwanda 10

Cottonwood League

Webb 48, Arrowhead Christian 12

Delta League

El Modena 21, Dana Hills 19

Iota League

Cypress 45, Laguna Hills 7

Northwood 42, La Palma Kennedy 0

Kappa League

Portola 42, Anaheim Canyon 38

Lambda League

Westminster 26, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 7

Montview League

Hacienda Heights Wilson 70, Duarte 3

Tango League

Loara 70, Savanna 35

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Agape League

Hesperia Christian 54, ACE 20

Express League

Downey Calvary Chapel 64, Vista Meridian 0

Freelance League

California Lutheran 43, Highland Entrepreneur 6

Tri-Valley League

Chadwick 52, Cate 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Trinity Classical Academy 31, Orcutt Academy 8
High School SportsSports

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