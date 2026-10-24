High school football: Top performers in the Southland

(Craig Weston / For The Times)

Carson’s Nathan Williams tries to hurdle San Pedro’s Jaxon Brown in Carson 35-0 win. Williams had two touchdown receptions.

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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Asir Nembhard, Mater Dei: Set school record with 349 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Palisades.

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• Shiloh Wickliffe, Cleveland: Rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns in win over Granada Hills.

• Gatsbee Gumban, Nogales: Rushed for 325 yards and two touchdowns in win over Don Lugo.

• Matthew Quintanilla, Granada Hills Kennedy: Rushed for 157 yards in win over San Fernando.

• Joseph Lara, Bonita: Rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

• AJ Monroe, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Rushed for 269 yards and four touchdowns in win over St. Paul.

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• Braylin Drake, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in win over Chaparral.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns, caught four passes for 92 yards and one touchdown in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns in win over Servite.

PASSING

• Star Thomas III, Orange: Passed for 423 yards and six touchdowns in win over Irvine.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over San Pedro.

• Ian Ditch, Mary Star of the Sea: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over St. Bernard.

• Nicholas Hoang, Culver City: Passed for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in win over Torrance.

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• Talon Spencer, Capistrano Valley: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Villa Park.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 116 yards in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for 258 yards and one touchdown, ran for 75 yards and one touchdown in win over Chaparral.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 103 yards in win over Venice.

• Koa Regalado, Colton: Passed for five touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Rim of the World.

• E’lacion Saxton, Bellflower: Passed for 441 yards and six touchdowns in win over Norwalk.

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• Nathaniel Cadet, L.A. Marshall: Passed for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.

• Marty Slye, Salesian: Passed for 267 yards and one touchdown in win over St. Anthony.

• Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly: Passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.

RECEIVING

• KJ Woodbury, Orange: Had touchdown receptions of 79 and 72 yards vs. Irvine.

• Jo’el La Foe, Culver City: Caught 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns vs. Torrance.

• Isaac Mora, Torrance: Caught 10 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Culver City.

• Chase Martin, Charter Oak: Had nine catches for 138 yards and one touchdown vs. Bonita.

• Chris Flores, Orange Lutheran: Caught nine passes for 118 yards and passed for 74 yards and a touchdown in loss to Mater Dei.

• Michael Farinas, Chaparral: Caught nine passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.

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• Jordan Walker, L.A. Marshall: Caught four passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.

• Keon’Dre Smith, Bellflower: Caught nine passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns in win over Norwalk.

• Moises Keith-Chavez, Irvine University: Caught five passes for 150 yards in win over Buena Park.

DEFENSE

• Isaiah Danns, Mater Dei: Returned interception 86 yards for touchdown to clinch win vs. Orange Lutheran.

• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had sack, interception and 11 tackles in win over Bishop Alemany.

• Jesse Pineda, Granada Hills Kennedy: Had two sacks in win over San Fernando.

• Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Oaks Christian: Had two sacks in win over Newbury Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Trevor Koko, San Juan Hills: Made three field goals, including from 44 yards, in win over San Clemente.

• King Exusdus, Sun Valley Poly: Returned punt for touchdown in win over Verdugo Hills.

• Gabriel Goroyan, Westlake: Made 52-yard field goal in loss to Santa Barbara.

• Cade Mault, Santa Barbara: Made field goals of 49 and 43 yards in win over Westlake.

