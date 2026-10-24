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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Carson's Nathan Williams tries to hurdle San Pedro's Jaxon Brown in Carson 35-0 win.
Carson’s Nathan Williams tries to hurdle San Pedro’s Jaxon Brown in Carson 35-0 win. Williams had two touchdown receptions.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Asir Nembhard, Mater Dei: Set school record with 349 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Palisades.

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• Shiloh Wickliffe, Cleveland: Rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns in win over Granada Hills.

• Gatsbee Gumban, Nogales: Rushed for 325 yards and two touchdowns in win over Don Lugo.

• Matthew Quintanilla, Granada Hills Kennedy: Rushed for 157 yards in win over San Fernando.

• Joseph Lara, Bonita: Rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

• AJ Monroe, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Rushed for 269 yards and four touchdowns in win over St. Paul.

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• Braylin Drake, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in win over Chaparral.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns, caught four passes for 92 yards and one touchdown in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns in win over Servite.

PASSING

• Star Thomas III, Orange: Passed for 423 yards and six touchdowns in win over Irvine.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over San Pedro.

• Ian Ditch, Mary Star of the Sea: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over St. Bernard.

• Nicholas Hoang, Culver City: Passed for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in win over Torrance.

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• Talon Spencer, Capistrano Valley: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Villa Park.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 116 yards in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for 258 yards and one touchdown, ran for 75 yards and one touchdown in win over Chaparral.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 103 yards in win over Venice.

• Koa Regalado, Colton: Passed for five touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Rim of the World.

• E’lacion Saxton, Bellflower: Passed for 441 yards and six touchdowns in win over Norwalk.

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• Nathaniel Cadet, L.A. Marshall: Passed for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.

• Marty Slye, Salesian: Passed for 267 yards and one touchdown in win over St. Anthony.

• Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly: Passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.

RECEIVING

• KJ Woodbury, Orange: Had touchdown receptions of 79 and 72 yards vs. Irvine.

• Jo’el La Foe, Culver City: Caught 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns vs. Torrance.

• Isaac Mora, Torrance: Caught 10 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Culver City.

• Chase Martin, Charter Oak: Had nine catches for 138 yards and one touchdown vs. Bonita.

• Chris Flores, Orange Lutheran: Caught nine passes for 118 yards and passed for 74 yards and a touchdown in loss to Mater Dei.

• Michael Farinas, Chaparral: Caught nine passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.

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• Jordan Walker, L.A. Marshall: Caught four passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.

• Keon’Dre Smith, Bellflower: Caught nine passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns in win over Norwalk.

• Moises Keith-Chavez, Irvine University: Caught five passes for 150 yards in win over Buena Park.

DEFENSE

• Isaiah Danns, Mater Dei: Returned interception 86 yards for touchdown to clinch win vs. Orange Lutheran.

• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had sack, interception and 11 tackles in win over Bishop Alemany.

• Jesse Pineda, Granada Hills Kennedy: Had two sacks in win over San Fernando.

• Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Oaks Christian: Had two sacks in win over Newbury Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Trevor Koko, San Juan Hills: Made three field goals, including from 44 yards, in win over San Clemente.

• King Exusdus, Sun Valley Poly: Returned punt for touchdown in win over Verdugo Hills.

• Gabriel Goroyan, Westlake: Made 52-yard field goal in loss to Santa Barbara.

• Cade Mault, Santa Barbara: Made field goals of 49 and 43 yards in win over Westlake.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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