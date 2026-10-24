High school flag football: Southern Section playoff scores
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Second Round
OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#12 Sierra Canyon 24, #8 Edison 19
Pool B
#11 Dos Pueblos 19, #7 Westlake 13
Pool C
#6 Woodbridge 38, #10 Downey 19
Pool D
#5 Mater Dei 19, #9 Lakewood St. Joseph 14
Byes: #1 JSerra; #2 Newport Harbor; #3 Orange Lutheran; #4 Huntington Beach
DIVISION 1
Oxnard 36, Chaparral 13
Camarillo 26, Beckman 25
El Toro 21, Beaumont 20
Sage Hill 19, Western Christian 7
Corona del Mar 13, Etiwanda 6
Yorba Linda 26, Trabuco Hills 19
Palos Verdes 35, Tesoro 14
Redondo Union 38, Long Beach Poly 13
DIVISION 2
La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 18
Gahr 22, Upland 0
Oxnard Pacifica 12, Riverside King 6
Segerstrom 21, Murrieta Mesa 19
Anaheim Canyon 27, Ayala 26
Chaminade 20, Hart 18
Villa Park 18, Millikan 14
San Clemente 27, Sonora 12
DIVISION 3
South Torrance 33, Cerritos 18
Chino 24, Rosary 13
Chino 37, San Juan Hills 26
Quartz Hill 18, Long Beach Wilson 14
Inglewood 20, Murrieta Valley 13
Compton 38, Patriot 13
Valencia 33, Lawndale 0
Moorpark 13, Ontario Christian 12
California 14, Schurr 7
DIVISION 4
Kaiser 7, Serrano 0
West Ranch 26, Redlands Adventist 18
Garden Grove 12, Garden Grove Pacifica 6
Hemet 19, Baldwin Park 13
Santa Paula 27, Antelope Valley 13
West Covina 19, Moreno Valley 12
Gabrielino 12, Rancho Alamitos 7
Cerritos Valley Christian 13, El Rancho 6
DIVISION 5
Tustin 6, Santa Fe 0
Village Christian 43, Pasadena Poly 20
Ontario 27, Long Beach Cabrillo 20
Loma Linda Academy 33, Rialto 13
Peninsula 26, Grand Terrace 0
La Sierra 26, Culver City 0
Westridge 33, Windward 18
Nogales 7, Rancho Verde 6
DIVISION 6
Mountain View 13, Riverside North 7
Buena Park 6, Elsinore 0
Heritage 30, Alhambra 13
Winchester Liberty 13, Rim of the World 7
Bolsa Grande 20, Don Lugo 19
St. Monica 21, Santa Ana Valley 6
Glenn 33, Arroyo Valley 12
St. Bonaventure 13, Cathedral City 6
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tuesday, Oct. 27; Third Round pool play (Open Division) Wednesday, Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.