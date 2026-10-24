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High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section playoff scores

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Second Round

OPEN DIVISION

Pool A

#12 Sierra Canyon 24, #8 Edison 19

Pool B

#11 Dos Pueblos 19, #7 Westlake 13

Pool C

#6 Woodbridge 38, #10 Downey 19

Pool D

#5 Mater Dei 19, #9 Lakewood St. Joseph 14

Byes: #1 JSerra; #2 Newport Harbor; #3 Orange Lutheran; #4 Huntington Beach

DIVISION 1

Oxnard 36, Chaparral 13

Camarillo 26, Beckman 25

El Toro 21, Beaumont 20

Sage Hill 19, Western Christian 7

Corona del Mar 13, Etiwanda 6

Yorba Linda 26, Trabuco Hills 19

Palos Verdes 35, Tesoro 14

Redondo Union 38, Long Beach Poly 13

DIVISION 2

La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 18

Gahr 22, Upland 0

Oxnard Pacifica 12, Riverside King 6

Segerstrom 21, Murrieta Mesa 19

Anaheim Canyon 27, Ayala 26

Chaminade 20, Hart 18

Villa Park 18, Millikan 14

San Clemente 27, Sonora 12

DIVISION 3

South Torrance 33, Cerritos 18

Chino 24, Rosary 13

Chino 37, San Juan Hills 26

Quartz Hill 18, Long Beach Wilson 14

Inglewood 20, Murrieta Valley 13

Compton 38, Patriot 13

Valencia 33, Lawndale 0

Moorpark 13, Ontario Christian 12

California 14, Schurr 7

DIVISION 4

Kaiser 7, Serrano 0

West Ranch 26, Redlands Adventist 18

Garden Grove 12, Garden Grove Pacifica 6

Hemet 19, Baldwin Park 13

Santa Paula 27, Antelope Valley 13

West Covina 19, Moreno Valley 12

Gabrielino 12, Rancho Alamitos 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 13, El Rancho 6

DIVISION 5

Tustin 6, Santa Fe 0

Village Christian 43, Pasadena Poly 20

Ontario 27, Long Beach Cabrillo 20

Loma Linda Academy 33, Rialto 13

Peninsula 26, Grand Terrace 0

La Sierra 26, Culver City 0

Westridge 33, Windward 18

Nogales 7, Rancho Verde 6

DIVISION 6

Mountain View 13, Riverside North 7

Buena Park 6, Elsinore 0

Heritage 30, Alhambra 13

Winchester Liberty 13, Rim of the World 7

Bolsa Grande 20, Don Lugo 19

St. Monica 21, Santa Ana Valley 6

Glenn 33, Arroyo Valley 12

St. Bonaventure 13, Cathedral City 6

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 1-6) Tuesday, Oct. 27; Third Round pool play (Open Division) Wednesday, Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

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