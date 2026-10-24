Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: City Section playoff pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 12:30 p.m. unless noted)

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#3 GALA at #2 Granada Hills

First Round

DIVISION I

#1 TBD, bye

#9 Larchmont at #8 Eagle Rock

#12 Cleveland at #5 SOCES

#13 Bell at #4 Chatsworth

#14 Taft at #3 Venice

#11 Carson at #6 North Hollywood

#10 L.A. Marshall at #7 Van Nuys

#2 TBD, bye

DIVISION II

#16 Legacy at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy

#9 Fairfax at #8 Gardena

#12 New West at #5 San Pedro

#13 Grant at #4 South East

#14 RFK Community at #3 Wilmington Banning

#11 King/Drew at #6 South Gate

#10 Los Angeles at #7 Downtown Magnets

#15 Sylmar at #2 LACES

Note: Open Division finals Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Balboa Sports Center, 11 a.m.; Divisions I-II quarterfinals Thursday, Oct. 29 at higher seeds; Division I-II semifinals Monday, Nov. 2 at higher seeds; Division I-II finals Wednesday, Nov. 4 at higher seeds, 11 a.m.

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement