High school girls’ tennis: City Section playoff pairings
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Matches at 12:30 p.m. unless noted)
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#3 GALA at #2 Granada Hills
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 TBD, bye
#9 Larchmont at #8 Eagle Rock
#12 Cleveland at #5 SOCES
#13 Bell at #4 Chatsworth
#14 Taft at #3 Venice
#11 Carson at #6 North Hollywood
#10 L.A. Marshall at #7 Van Nuys
#2 TBD, bye
DIVISION II
#16 Legacy at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy
#9 Fairfax at #8 Gardena
#12 New West at #5 San Pedro
#13 Grant at #4 South East
#14 RFK Community at #3 Wilmington Banning
#11 King/Drew at #6 South Gate
#10 Los Angeles at #7 Downtown Magnets
#15 Sylmar at #2 LACES
Note: Open Division finals Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Balboa Sports Center, 11 a.m.; Divisions I-II quarterfinals Thursday, Oct. 29 at higher seeds; Division I-II semifinals Monday, Nov. 2 at higher seeds; Division I-II finals Wednesday, Nov. 4 at higher seeds, 11 a.m.