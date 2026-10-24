High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings
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SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Second Round
DIVISION 3
Santa Ana Foothill d. Sunny Hills, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25
Cerritos Valley Christian d. Beckman, 3-1
Newbury Park d. Redlands, 25-18, 26-28, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10
Thousand Oaks d. Etiwanda, 28-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-9
Corona del Mar d. Flintridge Prep, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
La Salle d. St. Margaret’s, 3-2
Crescenta Valley d. La Canada, 3-1
Windward d. Lakewood St. Joseph, 3-0
DIVISION 5
Liberty d. Marlborough, 3-1
Canyon Country Canyon d. Hesperia Christian, 3-2
El Toro d. Valencia, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 13-25, 16-14
St. Anthony d. San Jacinto, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Westridge d. Viewpoint, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
Irvine d. Paraclete, 3-2
La Serna d. Maranatha, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17
Quartz Hill d. Capistrano Valley, 3-2
DIVISION 7
Tustin d. Pasadena, 3-0
Sacred Heart d. Laguna Blanca, 3-2
Nordhoff at Placentia Valencia
Barstow d. Webb, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
Beverly Hills d. Pasadena Marshall, 3-0
Northview d. Vistamar, 24-26, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-14
Fullerton d. Buckley, 3-0
Rio Hondo Prep d. Foothill Tech, 16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
DIVISION 9
Rancho Mirage d. Canoga Park AGBU, 3-1
San Jacinto Leadership at St. Monica Academy
Nogales d. Santa Rosa Academy, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 13-25, 15-13
Azusa d. Westminster, 3-0
Jurupa Hills d. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3-1
Desert Christian Academy d. Wildwood, 3-0
Buena Park d. Milken, 25-21, 11-25, 25-21, 25-22
California at Twentynine Palms, Monday at 4 p.m.
DIVISION 11
Arroyo d. Compton Early College, 3-0
Mesrobian d. Ramona, 3-0
Pacific Lutheran at La Sierra Academy, Monday at 6 p.m.
Newport Christian d. Grace, 3-1
Tarbut V’ Torah d. Workman, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-10
Lynwood vs. Santa Clara, Monday at Firebaugh
Norton Science Academy d. Joshua Springs Christian, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Silver Valley, 3-2
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Pool Play
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#5 Santa Margarita at #1 Mater Dei
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Oaks Christian
Pool B
#6 Los Amigos at #2 Sierra Canyon
#7 Marymount at #3 Mira Costa
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Newport Harbor at Redondo Union
Corona Centennial at San Juan Hills
Orange Lutheran at Murrieta Valley
Long Beach Poly at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
DIVISION 4
North Torrance at Portola
Arcadia at Vista Murrieta
Hemet at Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Glendora at Linfield Christian
DIVISION 6
Dos Pueblos at Villa Park
Temecula Prep at Capistrano Valley Christian
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Castaic
Lakewood at Mayfair
DIVISION 8
Samueli Academy at San Gabriel Academy
San Jacinto Valley at Burbank
Garden Grove Pacifica at Rio Mesa
Artesia at Geffen Academy
DIVISION 10
Orange at Glendale
New Roads at Adelanto
Loara at La Quinta
Lancaster at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9, 11) Wed., Oct. 28; Semifinals (Divisions 2-11) Sat., Oct. 31; Third Round pool Play (Division 1) Sat., Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.