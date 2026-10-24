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High School Sports

Prep talk: Gatsbee Gumban’s rushing skills have Nogales at 9-0 in football

Gatsbee Gumban of Nogales High poses for a photo in helmet and football uniform.
Gatsbee Gumban of Nogales High has rushed for 1,595 yards this season.
(Isai Perez-Carillo)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Senior running back Gatsbee Gumban of Nogales is closing in on 1,600 yards rushing after contributing 325 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night in a 38-17 win over Don Lugo.

Nogales is 9-0 and clinched the Gano League championship.

“He breaks off huge runs,” coach Kevin Encinas said.

Gumban had touchdown runs of 96 and 28 yards, giving him 19 touchdowns and 1,595 yards rushing. He also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Nogales can go for an unbeaten regular seasonnext week against Rowland.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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