Prep talk: Gatsbee Gumban’s rushing skills have Nogales at 9-0 in football

Gatsbee Gumban of Nogales High has rushed for 1,595 yards this season.

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Senior running back Gatsbee Gumban of Nogales is closing in on 1,600 yards rushing after contributing 325 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night in a 38-17 win over Don Lugo.

Nogales is 9-0 and clinched the Gano League championship.

“He breaks off huge runs,” coach Kevin Encinas said.

Gumban had touchdown runs of 96 and 28 yards, giving him 19 touchdowns and 1,595 yards rushing. He also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Nogales can go for an unbeaten regular seasonnext week against Rowland.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.