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High School Sports

Prep talk: Santa Barbara has sensational self-taught kicker/punter

Santa Barbara High kicker/punter Cade Mault poses for a photo on a football field in full uniform with helmet in hand.
Cade Mault is a soccer player committed to Cal Poly but also is a sensational kicker/punter for Santa Barbara High.
(Mault family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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When it comes to top individual performances from Friday night football, few can challenge Santa Barbara High’s secret weapon, Cade Mault, a junior soccer player committed to Cal Poly who taught himself how to kick and punt.

Against Westlake, Mault accounted for all of Santa Barbara’s points in a 13-10 win over Westlake. He had an 85-yard touchdown reception. He made field goals from 49 and 43 yards. He made the PAT. He even picked up a first down on a fake punt.

“We believe in him,” coach Nathan Mendoza said.

He’s four for four on field goals this season, has not missed a PAT, is booming punts and still plays club soccer on weekends while practicing soccer four times a week from 6 to 9 p.m.

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Soccer is his sport, but he’s progressing so well in football, options could be opening up for someone who insists no one taught him how to kick or punt.

His family is all about competing in sports. He has an older brother, Kai, who was an All-Southern Section receiver for Santa Barbara and now plays baseball for UC Davis. A younger brothers plays football and lacrosse.

He has a 3.9 grade-point average, so all options are open. Mendoza hopes he keeps playing football for at least one more year.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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