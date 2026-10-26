Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section playoff pairings

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Oxnard at Camarillo

Sage Hill at El Toro

Corona del Mar at Yorba Linda

Redondo Union at Palos Verdes

DIVISION 2

Gahr at La Habra

Oxnard Pacifica at Segerstrom

Anaheim Canyon at Chaminade

San Clemente vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

South Torrance at Chino

Inglewood at Quartz Hill

Compton at Valencia

Moorpark at California

DIVISION 4

West Ranch at Kaiser

Garden Grove at Hemet

Santa Paula at West Covina

Cerritos Valley Christian at Gabrielino

DIVISION 5

Village Christian at Tustin, 6:30 p.m.

Ontario at Loma Linda Academy

Peninsula at La Sierra

Westridge at Nogales

DIVISION 6

Burna Park at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Heritage

Bolsa Grande at St. Monica, 3:30 p.m.

Glenn at St. Bonaventure

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Third Round

OPEN DIVISION

Pool A

#8 Edison at #1 JSerra

Pool B

#7 Westlake at #2 Newport Harbor

Pool C

#6 Woodbridge at #3 Orange Lutheran

Pool D

#5 Mater Dei at #4 Huntington Beach

Byes: #9 Lakewood St. Joseph; #10 Downey; #11 Dos Pueblos; #12 Sierra Canyon

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement