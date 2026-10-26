High school flag football: Southern Section playoff pairings
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Oxnard at Camarillo
Sage Hill at El Toro
Corona del Mar at Yorba Linda
Redondo Union at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 2
Gahr at La Habra
Oxnard Pacifica at Segerstrom
Anaheim Canyon at Chaminade
San Clemente vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
South Torrance at Chino
Inglewood at Quartz Hill
Compton at Valencia
Moorpark at California
DIVISION 4
West Ranch at Kaiser
Garden Grove at Hemet
Santa Paula at West Covina
Cerritos Valley Christian at Gabrielino
DIVISION 5
Village Christian at Tustin, 6:30 p.m.
Ontario at Loma Linda Academy
Peninsula at La Sierra
Westridge at Nogales
DIVISION 6
Burna Park at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Heritage
Bolsa Grande at St. Monica, 3:30 p.m.
Glenn at St. Bonaventure
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Third Round
OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#8 Edison at #1 JSerra
Pool B
#7 Westlake at #2 Newport Harbor
Pool C
#6 Woodbridge at #3 Orange Lutheran
Pool D
#5 Mater Dei at #4 Huntington Beach
Byes: #9 Lakewood St. Joseph; #10 Downey; #11 Dos Pueblos; #12 Sierra Canyon
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Saturday, Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.