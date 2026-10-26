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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and pairings

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

First round

DIVISION I

#1 SOCES d. #16 Birmingham, 25-20, 25-18, 12-25, 25-21

#9 North Hollywood d. #8 LACES, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13

#5 L.A. University d. #12 Foshay, 3-0

#4 San Pedro d. #13 GALA, 3-1

#14 L.A. Marshall d. #3 Sylmar, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23

#11 Lincoln d. #6 Mendez, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

#7 Sun Valley Poly d. #10 L.A. Roosevelt, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22

#2 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #15 King/Drew, 26-28, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22

DIVISION II

#1 South East d. #16 New West, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

#8 Carson d. #9 San Fernando, 3-1

#5 Alliance Levine d. #12 Bravo Medical, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

#13 Panorama d. #4 Triumph Charter, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15

#14 South Gate at #3 Grant

#11 Maywood CES d. #6 Central City Value, 3-0

#7 Verdugo Hills d. #10 L.A. Hamilton, 27-25, 25-14, 29-27

#15 Reseda d. #2 East Valley, 3-1

DIVISION III

#17 RFK Community d. #16 University Prep Value, 25-20, 25-27, 25-27, 25-14, 15-11

#13 Port of Los Angeles d. #20 Vaughn, 26-28, 9-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15

#19 Sun Valley Magnet d. #14 Gertz-Ressler, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14

#18 L.A. Wilson d. #15 Animo Robinson, 27-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-21

DIVISION IV

#17 Los Angeles d. #16 Northridge Academy, 3-0

#20 Downtown Magnets d. #13 Westchester, 23-25, 35-15, 25-12, 25-22

#14 Hollywood d. #19 Esperanza College, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19

#15 Jefferson d. #18 South LA College, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11

DIVISION V

#16 Orthopaedic d. #17 Alliance Marine, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

#9 USC Hybrid d. #24 Dorsey, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7

#21 Discovery d. #12 East College Prep, 27-25, 25-20, 25-15

#13 Camino Nuevo d. #20 Alliance Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14

#14 Smidt Tech d. #19 Hawkins, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

#11 Diego Rivera d. #22 Collins Family, 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

#190 Van Nuys d. #23 Valley Oaks CES, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

#15 Manual Arts d. #18 Aspire Ollin, 16-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Eagle Rock at #1 Venice

#5 El Camino Real at #4 Taft, 6 p.m.

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Cleveland, 5 p.m.

#7 Chatsworth at #2 Palisades, 5 p.m.

Second Round

DIVISION III

#17 RFK Community at #1 Franklin

#9 Marquez at #8 Animo De La Hoya

#12 Harbor Teacher at #5 Annenberg

#13 Port of L.A. at #4 Wilmington Banning

#19 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 Narbonne

#11 Larchmont Charter at #6 Stern

#10 Brio College Prep at #7 Math & Science College

#18 L.A. Wilson at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep

DIVISION IV

#17 Los Angeles at #1 Santee

#9 Middle College at #8 Arleta

#12 Fairfax at #5 Bell

#20 Downtown Magnets at #4 Community Charter

#14 Hollywood at #3 Huntington Park

#11 Canoga Park at #6 WISH Academy

#10 Monroe at #7 Legacy

#15 Jefferson at #2 Garfield

DIVISION V

#16 Orthopaedic at #1 Elizabeth

#9 USC Hybrid at #8 San Fernando Arroyo

#21 Discovery at #5 Magnolia Science Academy

#13 Camino Nuevo vs. #4 Animo Pat Brown at Ross Snyder Park, 2 p.m.

#14 Smidt Tech at #3 Burton

#22 Collins Family / #11 Diego Rivera at #6 Angelou

#10 Van Nuys at #7 Lakeview Charter

#15 Manual Arts at #2 Stella

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#9 North Hollywood at #1 SOCES

#5 L.A. University at #4 San Pedro

#14 L.A. Marshall at #11 Lincoln

#7 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

DIVISION II

#8 Carson at #1 South East

#13 Panorama at #5 Alliance Levine

#11 Maywood CES vs. #3 Grant / #14 South Gate

#15 Reseda at #7 Verdugo Hills

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions IIII-V) Fri., Oct. 30 or Sat., Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Tues., Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).

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