High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and pairings
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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
First round
DIVISION I
#1 SOCES d. #16 Birmingham, 25-20, 25-18, 12-25, 25-21
#9 North Hollywood d. #8 LACES, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
#5 L.A. University d. #12 Foshay, 3-0
#4 San Pedro d. #13 GALA, 3-1
#14 L.A. Marshall d. #3 Sylmar, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23
#11 Lincoln d. #6 Mendez, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
#7 Sun Valley Poly d. #10 L.A. Roosevelt, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #15 King/Drew, 26-28, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22
DIVISION II
#1 South East d. #16 New West, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
#8 Carson d. #9 San Fernando, 3-1
#5 Alliance Levine d. #12 Bravo Medical, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
#13 Panorama d. #4 Triumph Charter, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15
#14 South Gate at #3 Grant
#11 Maywood CES d. #6 Central City Value, 3-0
#7 Verdugo Hills d. #10 L.A. Hamilton, 27-25, 25-14, 29-27
#15 Reseda d. #2 East Valley, 3-1
DIVISION III
#17 RFK Community d. #16 University Prep Value, 25-20, 25-27, 25-27, 25-14, 15-11
#13 Port of Los Angeles d. #20 Vaughn, 26-28, 9-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15
#19 Sun Valley Magnet d. #14 Gertz-Ressler, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14
#18 L.A. Wilson d. #15 Animo Robinson, 27-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-21
DIVISION IV
#17 Los Angeles d. #16 Northridge Academy, 3-0
#20 Downtown Magnets d. #13 Westchester, 23-25, 35-15, 25-12, 25-22
#14 Hollywood d. #19 Esperanza College, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19
#15 Jefferson d. #18 South LA College, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11
DIVISION V
#16 Orthopaedic d. #17 Alliance Marine, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
#9 USC Hybrid d. #24 Dorsey, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7
#21 Discovery d. #12 East College Prep, 27-25, 25-20, 25-15
#13 Camino Nuevo d. #20 Alliance Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14
#14 Smidt Tech d. #19 Hawkins, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
#11 Diego Rivera d. #22 Collins Family, 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
#190 Van Nuys d. #23 Valley Oaks CES, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
#15 Manual Arts d. #18 Aspire Ollin, 16-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Eagle Rock at #1 Venice
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Taft, 6 p.m.
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Cleveland, 5 p.m.
#7 Chatsworth at #2 Palisades, 5 p.m.
Second Round
DIVISION III
#17 RFK Community at #1 Franklin
#9 Marquez at #8 Animo De La Hoya
#12 Harbor Teacher at #5 Annenberg
#13 Port of L.A. at #4 Wilmington Banning
#19 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 Narbonne
#11 Larchmont Charter at #6 Stern
#10 Brio College Prep at #7 Math & Science College
#18 L.A. Wilson at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep
DIVISION IV
#17 Los Angeles at #1 Santee
#9 Middle College at #8 Arleta
#12 Fairfax at #5 Bell
#20 Downtown Magnets at #4 Community Charter
#14 Hollywood at #3 Huntington Park
#11 Canoga Park at #6 WISH Academy
#10 Monroe at #7 Legacy
#15 Jefferson at #2 Garfield
DIVISION V
#16 Orthopaedic at #1 Elizabeth
#9 USC Hybrid at #8 San Fernando Arroyo
#21 Discovery at #5 Magnolia Science Academy
#13 Camino Nuevo vs. #4 Animo Pat Brown at Ross Snyder Park, 2 p.m.
#14 Smidt Tech at #3 Burton
#22 Collins Family / #11 Diego Rivera at #6 Angelou
#10 Van Nuys at #7 Lakeview Charter
#15 Manual Arts at #2 Stella
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#9 North Hollywood at #1 SOCES
#5 L.A. University at #4 San Pedro
#14 L.A. Marshall at #11 Lincoln
#7 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#8 Carson at #1 South East
#13 Panorama at #5 Alliance Levine
#11 Maywood CES vs. #3 Grant / #14 South Gate
#15 Reseda at #7 Verdugo Hills
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions IIII-V) Fri., Oct. 30 or Sat., Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Tues., Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).