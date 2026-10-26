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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Pool Play

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#5 Santa Margarita at #1 Mater Dei

#8 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Oaks Christian

Pool B

#6 Los Amigos at #2 Sierra Canyon

#7 Marymount at #3 Mira Costa

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 2

Newport Harbor at Redondo Union

Corona Centennial at San Juan Hills

Orange Lutheran at Murrieta Valley

Long Beach Poly at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

DIVISION 4

North Torrance at Portola

Arcadia at Vista Murrieta

Hemet at Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Glendora at Linfield Christian

DIVISION 6

Dos Pueblos at Villa Park

Temecula Prep at Capistrano Valley Christian

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Castaic

Lakewood at Mayfair

DIVISION 8

Samueli Academy at San Gabriel Academy

San Jacinto Valley at Burbank

Garden Grove Pacifica at Rio Mesa

Artesia at Geffen Academy

DIVISION 10

Orange at Glendale

New Roads at Adelanto

Loara at La Quinta

Lancaster at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 3

Cerritos Valley Christian at Santa Ana Foothill

Thousand Oaks at Newbury Park

Corona del Mar at La Salle

Windward at Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 5

Liberty at Canyon Country Canyon

St. Anthony at El Toro

Irvine at Westridge

Quartz Hill at La Serna

DIVISION 7

Tustin at Sacred Heart of Jesus

Placentia Valencia at Barstow, 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills at Northview

Fullerton at Rio Hondo Prep

DIVISION 9

St. Monica Academy at Rancho Mirage, 5 p.m.

Nogales at Azusa

Desert Christian Academy at Jurupa Hills

Twentynine Palms at Buena Park

DIVISION 11

Arroyo at Mesrobian

Newport Christian vs. La Sierra Academy / Pacific Lutheran

Tarbut V’ Torah at Santa Clara

Norton Science Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday

Note: Semifinals (Divisions 2-11) Sat., Oct. 31; Third Round pool Play (Division 1) Sat., Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.

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