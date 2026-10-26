High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings
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TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Pool Play
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#5 Santa Margarita at #1 Mater Dei
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Oaks Christian
Pool B
#6 Los Amigos at #2 Sierra Canyon
#7 Marymount at #3 Mira Costa
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Newport Harbor at Redondo Union
Corona Centennial at San Juan Hills
Orange Lutheran at Murrieta Valley
Long Beach Poly at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
DIVISION 4
North Torrance at Portola
Arcadia at Vista Murrieta
Hemet at Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Glendora at Linfield Christian
DIVISION 6
Dos Pueblos at Villa Park
Temecula Prep at Capistrano Valley Christian
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Castaic
Lakewood at Mayfair
DIVISION 8
Samueli Academy at San Gabriel Academy
San Jacinto Valley at Burbank
Garden Grove Pacifica at Rio Mesa
Artesia at Geffen Academy
DIVISION 10
Orange at Glendale
New Roads at Adelanto
Loara at La Quinta
Lancaster at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 3
Cerritos Valley Christian at Santa Ana Foothill
Thousand Oaks at Newbury Park
Corona del Mar at La Salle
Windward at Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 5
Liberty at Canyon Country Canyon
St. Anthony at El Toro
Irvine at Westridge
Quartz Hill at La Serna
DIVISION 7
Tustin at Sacred Heart of Jesus
Placentia Valencia at Barstow, 5 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Northview
Fullerton at Rio Hondo Prep
DIVISION 9
St. Monica Academy at Rancho Mirage, 5 p.m.
Nogales at Azusa
Desert Christian Academy at Jurupa Hills
Twentynine Palms at Buena Park
DIVISION 11
Arroyo at Mesrobian
Newport Christian vs. La Sierra Academy / Pacific Lutheran
Tarbut V’ Torah at Santa Clara
Norton Science Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday
Note: Semifinals (Divisions 2-11) Sat., Oct. 31; Third Round pool Play (Division 1) Sat., Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.