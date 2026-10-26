Prep talk: Maeve Enright lobbied for flag football at Chaminade

Maeve Enright of Chaminade helped lobby for Chaminade to have a flag football team.

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Maeve Enright of Chaminade is seeing the fruits of her labor. She was a key figure in lobbying Chaminade’s administration to add flag football to the sports program last year.

Her determination, presentation and lobbying made a difference. The issue was finding space to practice. Once that was handled, the team was approved.

Now, in its second season, Chaminade has reached the Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinals after a 20-18 win over Hart. Next up is a Tuesday game against Anaheim Canyon.

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Enright has been an important defensive player for the Eagles. She also has a 4.5 grade-point average and plays soccer, club soccer and softball.

Talk about doing the most — and then some — with your high school days.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

