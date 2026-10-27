High school girls’ tennis: City Section playoff results
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Palisades 20.5, #4 El Camino Real 9
#2 Granada Hills 25, #3 GALA 4.5
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 GALA, bye
#8 Eagle Rock 24.5, #9 Larchmont 5
#5 SOCES 17, #12 Cleveland 12.5
#4 Chatsworth 23.5, #13 Bell 6
#3 Venice 24, #14 Taft 5.5
#11 Carson 24, #6 North Hollywood 5.5
#10 L.A. Marshall 19, #7 Van Nuys 10.5
#2 El Camino Real, bye
DIVISION II
#1 Granada Hills Kennedy 27, #16 Legacy 2.5
#9 Fairfax 16.5, #8 Gardena 13
#12 New West 15, #5 San Pedro 14.5
#4 South East d. #13 Grant
#3 Wilmington Banning 25.5, #14 RFK Community 4
#6 South Gate 20.5, #11 King/Drew 9
#7 Downtown Magnets 22, #10 Los Angeles 7.5
#2 LACES 28.5, #15 Sylmar 1
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Finals
At Balboa Tennis Center, 11 a.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Granada Hills vs. #1 Palisades
Note: Divisions I-II quarterfinals Thursday, Oct. 29 at higher seeds; Division I-II semifinals Monday, Nov. 2 at higher seeds; Division I-II finals Wednesday, Nov. 4 at higher seeds, 11 a.m.