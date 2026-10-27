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High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: City Section playoff results

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Palisades 20.5, #4 El Camino Real 9

#2 Granada Hills 25, #3 GALA 4.5

First Round

DIVISION I

#1 GALA, bye

#8 Eagle Rock 24.5, #9 Larchmont 5

#5 SOCES 17, #12 Cleveland 12.5

#4 Chatsworth 23.5, #13 Bell 6

#3 Venice 24, #14 Taft 5.5

#11 Carson 24, #6 North Hollywood 5.5

#10 L.A. Marshall 19, #7 Van Nuys 10.5

#2 El Camino Real, bye

DIVISION II

#1 Granada Hills Kennedy 27, #16 Legacy 2.5

#9 Fairfax 16.5, #8 Gardena 13

#12 New West 15, #5 San Pedro 14.5

#4 South East d. #13 Grant

#3 Wilmington Banning 25.5, #14 RFK Community 4

#6 South Gate 20.5, #11 King/Drew 9

#7 Downtown Magnets 22, #10 Los Angeles 7.5

#2 LACES 28.5, #15 Sylmar 1

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Finals

At Balboa Tennis Center, 11 a.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Granada Hills vs. #1 Palisades

Note: Divisions I-II quarterfinals Thursday, Oct. 29 at higher seeds; Division I-II semifinals Monday, Nov. 2 at higher seeds; Division I-II finals Wednesday, Nov. 4 at higher seeds, 11 a.m.

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