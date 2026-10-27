High school girls’ volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff scores, schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Pool Play
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#1 Mater Dei d. #5 Santa Margarita, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
#4 Oaks Christian d. #8 Harvard-Westlake, 25-19, 27-25, 25-21
Pool B
#2 Sierra Canyon d. #6 Los Alamitos, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
#3 Mira Costa d. #7 Marymount, 27-25, 25-17, 25-19
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Redondo Union d. Newport Harbor, 25-22, 17, 25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-8
San Juan Hills d. Corona Centennial, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Murrieta Valley d. Orange Lutheran, 3-2
Long Beach Poly d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
DIVISION 4
Portola d. North Torrance, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Vista Murrieta d. Arcadia, 3-0
Santa Barbara d. Hemet, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
Glendora d. Linfield Christian, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9
DIVISION 6
Dos Pueblos d. Villa Park, 3-1
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Temecula Prep, 3-0
Castaic d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 3-0
Lakewood d. Mayfair, 3-0
DIVISION 8
San Gabriel Academy d. Samueli Academy, 3-0
San Jacinto Valley d. Burbank, 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 15-6
Rio Mesa d. Garden Grove Pacifica, 25-11, 25-25-22, 25-17
Geffen Academy d. Artesia, 3-2
DIVISION 10
Orange d. Glendale, 3-2
Adelanto d. New Roads, 3-0
La Quinta d. Loara, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Lancaster at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian, Wednesday
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 3
Cerritos Valley Christian at Santa Ana Foothill
Thousand Oaks at Newbury Park
Corona del Mar at La Salle
Windward at Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 5
Liberty at Canyon Country Canyon
St. Anthony at El Toro
Irvine at Westridge
Quartz Hill at La Serna
DIVISION 7
Tustin at Sacred Heart of Jesus
Placentia Valencia at Barstow, 5 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Northview
Fullerton at Rio Hondo Prep
DIVISION 9
St. Monica Academy at Rancho Mirage, 5 p.m.
Nogales at Azusa
Desert Christian Academy at Jurupa Hills
Twentynine Palms at Buena Park
DIVISION 11
Arroyo at Mesrobian
Newport Christian vs. La Sierra Academy / Pacific Lutheran
Tarbut V Torah at Santa Clara
Norton Science Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday
Note: Semifinals (Divisions 2-11) Sat., Oct. 31; Third Round pool Play (Division 1) Sat., Oct. 31; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 7 at TBA.