Prep talk: Hoover on verge of its first football playoff appearance since 1987

Dveen Aghanian of Hoover has rushed for 1,798 yards this season.

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It’s been 39 years since Hoover High in Glendale last made the Southern Section football playoffs.

The Tornadoes can gain an automatic playoff spot with a win over rival Glendale on Friday.

Leading the way has been senior running back Dveen Aghanian, who has rushed for 1,798 yards and 23 touchdowns.

There should be lots of running against Glendale, which has its own top running back in Arman Papazyan, who has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards.

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