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High School Sports

Prep talk: Hoover on verge of its first football playoff appearance since 1987

Dveen Aghanian of Hoover has rushed for 1,798 yards this season.
(Hoover High School)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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It’s been 39 years since Hoover High in Glendale last made the Southern Section football playoffs.

The Tornadoes can gain an automatic playoff spot with a win over rival Glendale on Friday.

Leading the way has been senior running back Dveen Aghanian, who has rushed for 1,798 yards and 23 touchdowns.

There should be lots of running against Glendale, which has its own top running back in Arman Papazyan, who has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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