The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (8-1). Colts get to face unbeaten Mary Star at home in test to see if they can beat a team with a large and powerful offensive line.
2. CLEVELAND (9-0). Cavaliers go for rare 10-0 regular season with home game against Chatsworth.
3. KING/DREW (6-3). Coliseum League title can be finalized with win over Dorsey.
4. SAN PEDRO (6-2). Pirates need to regroup after 35-0 loss to Carson.
5. BIRMINGHAM (4-5). Receiver Paul Turner continues to have great season.
6. CRENSHAW (6-3). Cougars get win over rival Dorsey.
7. KENNEDY (9-0). Golden Cougars cruise to Valley Mission League title.
8. GARFIELD (8-1). It’s the East L.A. Classic vs. Roosevelt on Friday at East L.A. College.
9. MARSHALL (9-0). QB Nathaniel Cadet threw for seven touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.
10. PALISADES (5-3). QB Robert Holohan has 1,500 yards passing.