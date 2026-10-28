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High School Sports

Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoffs scores

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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Third Round

OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
#1 JSerra 39, #8 Edison 7

Pool B
#2 Newport Harbor 14, #7 Westlake 7

Pool C
#6 Woodbridge 26, #3 Orange Lutheran 20 (OT)

Pool D
#5 Mater Dei at #4 Huntington Beach

Byes: #9 Lakewood St. Joseph; #10 Downey; #11 Dos Pueblos; #12 Sierra Canyon

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION
#4 Huntington Beach at #1 JSerra (time TBA)
#6 Woodbridge at #2 Newport Harbor (time TBA)

DIVISION 1
El Toro at Oxnard, 2 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Corona del Mar

DIVISION 2
Segerstrom at Gahr, 6 p.m.
Chaminade at San Clemente

DIVISION 3
South Torrance at Quartz Hill
Valencia at California, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 4
Hemet at West Ranch
Santa Paula at Cerritos Valley Christian, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5
Loma Linda Academy at Village Christian, Friday at 3 p.m.
Westridge at Peninsula, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 6
Heritage at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
St. Monica at St. Bonaventure, 12 p.m.

Note: Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

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