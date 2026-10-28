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High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Wednesday’s City Section playoff results

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
At Balboa Tennis Center
Finals

OPEN DIVISION
#1 Palisades 20, #2 Granada Hills 9.5

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 12:30 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals

DIVISION I
#8 Eagle Rock at #1 GALA
#5 SOCES at #4 Chatsworth
#8 North Hollywood at #3 Venice
#10 L.A. Marshall at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II
#9 Fairfax at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy
#12 New West at #4 South East
#6 South Gate at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 Downtown Magnets at #2 LACES

Note: Division I-II semifinals Monday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I-II finals Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 .a.m. at higher seeds.

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