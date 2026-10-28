High school girls’ volleyball: Wednesday’s City Section playoff scores, schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Venice d. #8 Eagle Rock, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24
#4 Taft d. #5 El Camino Real, 14-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
#3 Cleveland d. #6 Granada Hills, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
#2 Palisades d. #7 Chatsworth, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14
Second Round
DIVISION III
#17 RFK Community d. #1 Franklin, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24
#9 Marquez d. #8 Animo De La Hoya, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-6
#12 Harbor Teacher d. #5 Annenberg, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23
#4 Wilmington Banning d. #13 Port of L.A., 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
#19 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 Narbonne
#11 Larchmont Charter d. #6 Stern, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20
#7 Math & Science College d. #10 Brio College Prep, 25-15, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16
#18 L.A. Wilson d. #2 Lake Balboa College Prep, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
DIVISION IV
#1 Santee d. #17 Los Angeles, 25-22, 29-27, 25-13
#8 Arleta d. Middle College, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20
#12 Fairfax d. #5 Bell, 25-23, 27-25, 25-16
#4 Community Charter d. #20 Downtown Magnets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16
#3 Huntington Park d. #14 Hollywood, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
#11 Canoga Park d. #6 WISH Academy, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20
#7 Legacy d. #10 Monroe, 25-8, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
#2 Garfield d. #15 Jefferson, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13, 25-22
DIVISION V
#1 Elizabeth d. #16 Orthopaedic, 25-6, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18
#8 San Fernando Arroyo d. #9 USC Hybrid, 3-0
#21 Discovery d. #5 Magnolia Science Academy, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
#4 Animo Pat Brown d. #13 Camino Nuevo, 25-20, 25-18, 13-25, 28-26
#14 Smidt Tech d. #3 Burton, 3-0
#6 Angelou d. #11 Diego Rivera
#7 Lakeview Charter d. #10 Van Nuys, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
#15 Manual Arts d. #2 Stella, 25-14, 15-25, 25-16, 25-18
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#9 North Hollywood at #1 SOCES
#5 L.A. University at #4 San Pedro
#14 L.A. Marshall at #11 Lincoln
#7 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#8 Carson at #1 South East
#13 Panorama at #5 Alliance Levine
#14 South Gate at #11 Maywood CES
#15 Reseda at #7 Verdugo Hills
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION III
#17 RFK Community at #9 Marquez
#12 Harbor Teacher at #4 Wilmington Banning
#11 Larchmont Charter vs. #19 Sun Valley Magnet / #3 Narbonne
#18 L.A. Wilson at #18 Math & Science College Prep
DIVISION IV
#8 Arleta at #1 Santee
#12 Fairfax at #4 Community Charter
#11 Canoga Park at #3 Huntington Park
#7 Legacy at #2 Garfield
DIVISION V
#8 San Fernando Arroyo at #1 Elizabeth
#21 Discovery at #4 Animo Pat Brown
#14 Smidt Tech at #6 Angelou
#15 Manual Arts at #7 Lakeview Charter
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tues., Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).