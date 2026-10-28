High school girls’ volleyball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff scores, schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 3
Cerritos Valley Christian d. Santa Ana Foothill, 3-2
Newport Beach d. Thousand Oaks, 3-2
Corona del Mar d. La Salle, 3-1
Crescenta Valley d. Windward, 3-2
DIVISION 5
Liberty d. Canyon Country Canyon, 3-2
El Toro d. St. Anthony, 3-0
Westridge d. Irvine, 3-1
La Serna d. Quartz Hill, 3-0
DIVISION 7
Tustin d. Sacred Heart of Jesus, 3-1
Placentia Valencia d. Barstow, 3-0
Northview d. Beverly Hills, 3-0
Fullerton d. Rio Hondo Prep, 3-1
DIVISION 9
Rancho Mirage d. St. Monica Academy, 3-2
Azusa d. Nogales, 3-0
Desert Christian Academy d. Jurupa Hills, 3-1
Twentynine Palms d. Buena Park, 3-2
DIVISION 11
Arroyo d. Mesrobian, 3-0
Newport Christian vs. La Sierra Academy, Thursday
Tarbut V’ Torah d. Santa Clara, 3-0
Norton Science Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 6 pm. unless noted)
Pool Play
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#4 Oaks Christian at #1 Mater Dei, 2 p.m.
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #5 Santa Margarita, 2:30 p.m.
Pool B
#7 Marymount at #6 Los Alamitos, 12 p.m.
#3 Mira Costa at #2 Sierra Canyon, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
DIVISION 2
Redondo Union at San Juan Hills, 4 p.m.
Murrieta Valley at Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 3
Cerritos Christian at Newbury Park
Crescenta Valley at Corona del Mar, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 4
Vista Murrieta at Portola, 11 a.m.
Santa Barbara at Glendora, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 5
El Toro at Liberty
La Serna at Westridge
DIVISION 6
Villa Park at Capistrano Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
Castaic at Lakewood
DIVISION 7
Placentia Valencia at Tustin
Fullerton at Northview
DIVISION 8
San Gabriel Academy at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Rio Mesa at Geffen Academy, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 9
Rancho Mirage at Azusa
Twentynine Palms at Desert Christian Academy
DIVISION 10
Orange at Adelanto
Cornerstone Christian at La Quinta
DIVISION 11
Arroyo vs. Newport Christian /La Sierra Academy / Pacific Lutheran
Tarbut V’ Torah vs. Norton Science Academy / Downey Calvary Chapel
Note: Finals (Division 1 Sat., Nov. 7 at Cerritos College, all other divisions Friday, Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7, times TBA).