Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff scores, schedule

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals

DIVISION 3
Cerritos Valley Christian d. Santa Ana Foothill, 3-2
Newport Beach d. Thousand Oaks, 3-2
Corona del Mar d. La Salle, 3-1
Crescenta Valley d. Windward, 3-2

DIVISION 5
Liberty d. Canyon Country Canyon, 3-2
El Toro d. St. Anthony, 3-0
Westridge d. Irvine, 3-1
La Serna d. Quartz Hill, 3-0

DIVISION 7
Tustin d. Sacred Heart of Jesus, 3-1
Placentia Valencia d. Barstow, 3-0
Northview d. Beverly Hills, 3-0
Fullerton d. Rio Hondo Prep, 3-1

Advertisement

DIVISION 9
Rancho Mirage d. St. Monica Academy, 3-2
Azusa d. Nogales, 3-0
Desert Christian Academy d. Jurupa Hills, 3-1
Twentynine Palms d. Buena Park, 3-2

DIVISION 11
Arroyo d. Mesrobian, 3-0
Newport Christian vs. La Sierra Academy, Thursday
Tarbut V’ Torah d. Santa Clara, 3-0
Norton Science Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 6 pm. unless noted)
Pool Play

DIVISION 1
Pool A
#4 Oaks Christian at #1 Mater Dei, 2 p.m.
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #5 Santa Margarita, 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Pool B
#7 Marymount at #6 Los Alamitos, 12 p.m.
#3 Mira Costa at #2 Sierra Canyon, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

DIVISION 2
Redondo Union at San Juan Hills, 4 p.m.
Murrieta Valley at Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 3
Cerritos Christian at Newbury Park
Crescenta Valley at Corona del Mar, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 4
Vista Murrieta at Portola, 11 a.m.
Santa Barbara at Glendora, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 5
El Toro at Liberty
La Serna at Westridge

DIVISION 6
Villa Park at Capistrano Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
Castaic at Lakewood

DIVISION 7
Placentia Valencia at Tustin
Fullerton at Northview

DIVISION 8
San Gabriel Academy at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Rio Mesa at Geffen Academy, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 9
Rancho Mirage at Azusa
Twentynine Palms at Desert Christian Academy

DIVISION 10
Orange at Adelanto
Cornerstone Christian at La Quinta

DIVISION 11
Arroyo vs. Newport Christian /La Sierra Academy / Pacific Lutheran
Tarbut V’ Torah vs. Norton Science Academy / Downey Calvary Chapel

Note: Finals (Division 1 Sat., Nov. 7 at Cerritos College, all other divisions Friday, Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7, times TBA).

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement