Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Cathedral receives boost from offensive linemen

Cathedral offensive linemen (from left) Matteo Esperias, Ezra Epifano and Mike Chavez pose for a photo.
Cathedral offensive linemen (from left) Matteo Esperias, Ezra Epifano and Mike Chavez have helped bring back running the ball.
(Cathedral HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Cathedral High football coach Vince Jefferson calls his offensive line one of the best in school history. The fact that the Phantoms, always known for their passing attack, are on the verge of producing a 1,000-yard running back speaks for itself.

Cathedral (7-2, 4-0) can win the Angelus League title outright if it can defeat St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Friday night.

Three blockers in particular are having standout seasons — sophomore Matteo Esperias, 6 feet 4 and 200 pounds, senior Ezra Epifano, 6-4 and 270, and senior Mike Chavez, 6-6 and 290.

Advertisement

Running back Raphael Graham enters the regular-season finale with 935 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

Cathedral has successfully moved on from its offseason shock of losing quarterback Jaden Jefferson and receiver Quentin Hale, who transferred to Corona Centennial.

“I wish my nephew the best,” Jefferson said of Jaden.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Advertisement
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement