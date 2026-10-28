Prep talk: Cathedral receives boost from offensive linemen

Cathedral offensive linemen (from left) Matteo Esperias, Ezra Epifano and Mike Chavez have helped bring back running the ball.

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Cathedral High football coach Vince Jefferson calls his offensive line one of the best in school history. The fact that the Phantoms, always known for their passing attack, are on the verge of producing a 1,000-yard running back speaks for itself.

Cathedral (7-2, 4-0) can win the Angelus League title outright if it can defeat St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Friday night.

Three blockers in particular are having standout seasons — sophomore Matteo Esperias, 6 feet 4 and 200 pounds, senior Ezra Epifano, 6-4 and 270, and senior Mike Chavez, 6-6 and 290.

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Running back Raphael Graham enters the regular-season finale with 935 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

Cathedral has successfully moved on from its offseason shock of losing quarterback Jaden Jefferson and receiver Quentin Hale, who transferred to Corona Centennial.

“I wish my nephew the best,” Jefferson said of Jaden.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.