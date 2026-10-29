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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and schedule

Volleyball on court
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By Los Angeles Times staff
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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#1 SOCES d. #9 North Hollywood, 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20

#4 San Pedro d. #5 L.A. University, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 19-25, 15-13

#11 Lincoln d. #14 L.A. Marshall, 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11

#2 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #7 Sun Valley Poly, 25-22, 25-22, 25-12

DIVISION II

#1 South East d. #8 Carson, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

#5 Alliance Levine d. #13 Panorama, 25-21, 30-28, 26-24

#11 Maywood CES d. #14 South Gate, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10

#7 Verdugo Hills d. #15 Reseda, 25-16, 27-25, 25-5

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION III

#17 RFK Community at #9 Marquez

#12 Harbor Teacher at #4 Wilmington Banning

#11 Larchmont Charter at #3 Narbonne

#18 L.A. Wilson at #18 Math & Science College Prep

DIVISION IV

#8 Arleta at #1 Santee

#12 Fairfax at #4 Community Charter

#11 Canoga Park at #3 Huntington Park

#7 Legacy at #2 Garfield

DIVISION V

#8 San Fernando Arroyo at #1 Elizabeth

#21 Discovery at #4 Animo Pat Brown

#14 Smidt Tech at #6 Angelou

#15 Manual Arts at #7 Lakeview Charter

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tues., Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).

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