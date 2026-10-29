High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and schedule
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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#1 SOCES d. #9 North Hollywood, 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20
#4 San Pedro d. #5 L.A. University, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 19-25, 15-13
#11 Lincoln d. #14 L.A. Marshall, 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #7 Sun Valley Poly, 25-22, 25-22, 25-12
DIVISION II
#1 South East d. #8 Carson, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
#5 Alliance Levine d. #13 Panorama, 25-21, 30-28, 26-24
#11 Maywood CES d. #14 South Gate, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10
#7 Verdugo Hills d. #15 Reseda, 25-16, 27-25, 25-5
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION III
#17 RFK Community at #9 Marquez
#12 Harbor Teacher at #4 Wilmington Banning
#11 Larchmont Charter at #3 Narbonne
#18 L.A. Wilson at #18 Math & Science College Prep
DIVISION IV
#8 Arleta at #1 Santee
#12 Fairfax at #4 Community Charter
#11 Canoga Park at #3 Huntington Park
#7 Legacy at #2 Garfield
DIVISION V
#8 San Fernando Arroyo at #1 Elizabeth
#21 Discovery at #4 Animo Pat Brown
#14 Smidt Tech at #6 Angelou
#15 Manual Arts at #7 Lakeview Charter
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tues., Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).