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High School Sports

Prep talk: Can 1-8 Roosevelt beat 8-1 Garfield in East L.A. Classic?

Roosevelt High marching band performs at the East L.A Classic football game in 2023.
Roosevelt High marching band performs at the East L.A Classic football game in 2023.
(J. Emilio Flores / For De Los)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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On paper, the East L.A. Classic at East Los Angeles College on Friday night looks like a mismatch. Roosevelt is 1-8. Garfield is 8-1. Garfield fans can’t wait to smack talk after beating their rival.

There’s no way Garfield leaves without a victory, right?

Well, in 1990, winless Roosevelt defeated unbeaten Garfield 7-0 in perhaps the biggest upset in the series. Roosevelt came in 0-6. Garfield was 6-0. There was a crowd of 16,000 to witness history.

Coach Ernesto Ceja of Roosevelt needs to get his players to believe they can beat Garfield, which is led by All-City running back Ceasar Reyes.

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Roosevelt rose up to beat South East 50-22 two weeks ago for its first victory and appears to have returned to the double-wing offense.

Both schools will have their halftime homecoming, their school bands performing and lots of alumni in attendance, so throw out the records and prepare for the idea that anything could happen.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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