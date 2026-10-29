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High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

Football on a grass field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Marine League

Wilmington Banning 42, Gardena 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Baseline League

Chino Hills 21, Upland 7

Rancho Cucamonga 30, Damien 13

Big West League

Chaparral 49, Vista Murrieta 14

Corona Centennial 62, Murrieta Mesa 0

Great Oak 57, Corona 6

Murrieta Valley 55, Norco 38

Riverside King 10, Corona Santiago 3

Temecula Valley 20, Eastvale Roosevelt 13

Bravo League

Tustin 21, Capistrano Valley 7

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 28, Citrus Valley 13

Yucaipa 35, Redlands East Valley 10

Conference 12 League

El Monte Arroyo d. Mountain View, forfeit

Delta League

El Modena 23, Western 6

Desert Sky League

Barstow 43, Adelanto 14

Desert Valley League

Banning 41, Coachella Valley 13

Foxtrot League

El Dorado 41, Irvine 0

Golden League

Antelope Valley 30, Eastside 26

Hacienda League

Baldwin Park 44, South Hills 34

Hub City League

Long Beach Cabrillo 49, Compton Early College 3

Iota League

Laguna Hills 34, Garden Grove Pacifica 21

Ivy League

Vista del Lago 35, Rancho Christian 21

Kappa League

Portola 26, Esperanza 25

Lambda League

Fountain Valley 36, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 6

Manzanita League

Nuview Bridge 42, California Military Institute 25

Mid-Cities League

Bellflower 42, Gahr 0

Miramonte League

Bassett 44, Ganesha 0

Garey 14, Workman 13

Rio Vista League

Pioneer 37, Glenn 20

Sierra League

Bonita 29, Glendora 14

Colony 27, Ayala 0

Sunbelt League

Paloma Valley 21, Moreno Valley 6

Sun Valley League

Desert Mirage 53, Cathedral City 30

Tango League

Loara 28, Garden Grove Santiago 13

Magnolia 20, Godinez 14

Santa Ana Valley 37, Century 0

Nonleague

Hemet 23, Heritage 0

Monrovia 47, Arcadia 6

Riverside Notre Dame 27, Riverside Prep 0

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Animo Robinson d. USC Hybrid, forfeit

Stella 36, New Designs Watts 22

Valley League

Valley Oaks CES 20, South LA College Prep 18

SOUTHERN SECTION

Majestic League

Calvary Baptist 40, Cornerstone Christian 22

United Christian Academy 80, Public Safety Academy 38

INTERSECTIONAL

Milken 38, Tehillah Christian Academy 6

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