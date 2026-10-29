High school football: Thursday’s scores
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Marine League
Wilmington Banning 42, Gardena 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Baseline League
Chino Hills 21, Upland 7
Rancho Cucamonga 30, Damien 13
Big West League
Chaparral 49, Vista Murrieta 14
Corona Centennial 62, Murrieta Mesa 0
Great Oak 57, Corona 6
Murrieta Valley 55, Norco 38
Riverside King 10, Corona Santiago 3
Temecula Valley 20, Eastvale Roosevelt 13
Bravo League
Tustin 21, Capistrano Valley 7
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 28, Citrus Valley 13
Yucaipa 35, Redlands East Valley 10
Conference 12 League
El Monte Arroyo d. Mountain View, forfeit
Delta League
El Modena 23, Western 6
Desert Sky League
Barstow 43, Adelanto 14
Desert Valley League
Banning 41, Coachella Valley 13
Foxtrot League
El Dorado 41, Irvine 0
Golden League
Antelope Valley 30, Eastside 26
Hacienda League
Baldwin Park 44, South Hills 34
Hub City League
Long Beach Cabrillo 49, Compton Early College 3
Iota League
Laguna Hills 34, Garden Grove Pacifica 21
Ivy League
Vista del Lago 35, Rancho Christian 21
Kappa League
Portola 26, Esperanza 25
Lambda League
Fountain Valley 36, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 6
Manzanita League
Nuview Bridge 42, California Military Institute 25
Mid-Cities League
Bellflower 42, Gahr 0
Miramonte League
Bassett 44, Ganesha 0
Garey 14, Workman 13
Rio Vista League
Pioneer 37, Glenn 20
Sierra League
Bonita 29, Glendora 14
Colony 27, Ayala 0
Sunbelt League
Paloma Valley 21, Moreno Valley 6
Sun Valley League
Desert Mirage 53, Cathedral City 30
Tango League
Loara 28, Garden Grove Santiago 13
Magnolia 20, Godinez 14
Santa Ana Valley 37, Century 0
Nonleague
Hemet 23, Heritage 0
Monrovia 47, Arcadia 6
Riverside Notre Dame 27, Riverside Prep 0
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Animo Robinson d. USC Hybrid, forfeit
Stella 36, New Designs Watts 22
Valley League
Valley Oaks CES 20, South LA College Prep 18
SOUTHERN SECTION
Majestic League
Calvary Baptist 40, Cornerstone Christian 22
United Christian Academy 80, Public Safety Academy 38
INTERSECTIONAL
Milken 38, Tehillah Christian Academy 6