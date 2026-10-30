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High School Sports

How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. SANTA MARGARITA (10-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 43-21; Southern Section playoffs

2. SIERRA CANYON (10-0) def. Bishop Amat, 56-7; Southern Section playoffs

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-3) lost to Mater Dei, 36-35; Southern Section playoffs

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-3) def. Murrieta Mesa, 62-0; Southern Section playoffs

5. MATER DEI (8-2) def. St. John Bosco, 36-35; Southern Section playoffs

6. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. San Juan Hills, 54-44; Southern Section playoffs

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) lost to Santa Margarita, 43-21; Southern Section playoffs

8. BISHOP AMAT (8-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 56-7; Southern Section playoffs

9. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 54-44; Southern Section playoffs

10. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 21-14; Southern Section playoffs

11. JSERRA (4-6) lost to Servite, 38-35; Southern Section playoffs

12. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-2) def. Villa Park, 49-21; Southern Section playoffs

13. LA SERNA (9-1) def. Downey, 20-14; Southern Section playoffs

14. INGLEWOOD (9-1) did not play; Southern Section playoffs

15. SERVITE (4-6) def. JSerra, 38-35; Southern Section playoffs

16. PALOS VERDES (9-1) def. Leuzinger, 45-0; Southern Section playoffs

17. CARSON (8-1) vs. Mary Star of the Sea, late; City Section playoffs

18. CHAPARRAL (6-4) def. Vista Murrieta, 49-14; Southern Section playoffs

19. CORONA DEL MAR (8-2) def. La Habra, 29-17; Southern Section playoffs

20. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3) lost to Gardena Serra, 20-13; Southern Section playoffs

21. CHAMINADE (7-3) def. Loyola, 31-28; Southern Section playoffs

22. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (8-2) lost to Tustin, 21-7; Southern Section playoffs

23. HUNTINGTON BEACH (10-0) def. Laguna Beach, 35-15; Southern Section playoffs

24. ORANGE (10-0) def. El Toro, 5731; Southern Section playoffs

25. GARDENA SERRA (5-5) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 20-13; Southern Section playoffs

Note: City Section playoff pairings will be released Saturday afternoon and Southern Section playoff pairings on Sunday.

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