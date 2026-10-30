Prep talk: Nick Welch Jr. of Rolling Hills Prep is set to announce college basketball choice

Nick Welch Jr. of Rolling Hills Prep is set to announce his college choice on Sunday.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Nick Welch Jr., an improving 6-foot-9 senior center at Rolling Hills Prep, is scheduled to announce his college basketball choice on Sunday in Torrance.

Coach Harvey Kitani said, “He is the person we want all our athletes to be.”

Texas Christian, Stanford and California are the finalists for Welch, who enters his senior season much improved after three productive years of high school basketball.

His father, Nick Sr., was a standout player at Air Force.

TCU’s coach, Jamie Dixon, is a former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame star who has spent months returning to the Southland trying to recruit Welch.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.