Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Nick Welch Jr. of Rolling Hills Prep is set to announce college basketball choice

Nick Welch Jr. of Rolling Hills Prep is set to announce his college choice on Sunday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Nick Welch Jr., an improving 6-foot-9 senior center at Rolling Hills Prep, is scheduled to announce his college basketball choice on Sunday in Torrance.

Coach Harvey Kitani said, “He is the person we want all our athletes to be.”

Texas Christian, Stanford and California are the finalists for Welch, who enters his senior season much improved after three productive years of high school basketball.

His father, Nick Sr., was a standout player at Air Force.

TCU’s coach, Jamie Dixon, is a former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame star who has spent months returning to the Southland trying to recruit Welch.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement