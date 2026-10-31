High school football: City Section playoff pairings
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Nov. 13
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Palisades at #1 Carson
#5 King/Drew at #4 Birmingham
#6 Crenshaw at #3 Cleveland
#7 Dorsey at #2 San Pedro
Friday, Nov. 6
First Round
DIVISION I
#16 Fairfax at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy
#9 L.A. University at #8 Granada Hills
#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 L.A. Marshall, 2 p.m.
#13 Chatsworth at #4 Wilmington Banning
#14 Huntington Park at #3 Venice
#11 Taft at #6 Garfield
#10 El Camino Real at #7 Bell
#15 South Gate at #2 Hamilton
DIVISION II
#16 Gardena at #1 Jefferson
#9 Washington Prep at #8 Arleta
#12 Marquez at #5 Legacy
#13 Hollywood at #4 Franklin
#14 Maywood CES at #3 San Fernando
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 North Hollywood
#10 Panorama at #7 Verdugo Hills
#15 Santee at #2 Sylmar
DIVISION III
#16 Diego Rivera at #1 Roosevelt
#9 Monroe at #8 Contreras
#12 Canoga Park at #5 San Fernando Arroyo
#13 Manual Arts at #4 Lincoln
#14 Angelou at #3 Van Nuys
#11 Rancho Dominguez at #6 Westchester
#10 Bernstein at #7 Wilson
#15 Fremont at #2 South East
8-MAN
#8 TEACH Tech at #1 East Valley
#5 Stella at #4 South L.A. College Prep
#6 New Designs University Park at #3 Animo Robinson
#7 SOCES at #2 Valley Oaks CES
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seeds; Semifinals (8-Man) Saturday, Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open-Division III) Friday, Nov. 20 at higher seeds; Finals (8-Man) Saturday, Nov. 21 at higher seed; Finals (Open-Division III) Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28 at Southwest College or Birmingham High.