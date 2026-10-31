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High School Sports

High school football: City Section playoff pairings

Football on Yardage Marker.
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By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Nov. 13

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Palisades at #1 Carson

#5 King/Drew at #4 Birmingham

#6 Crenshaw at #3 Cleveland

#7 Dorsey at #2 San Pedro

Friday, Nov. 6

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 Fairfax at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy

#9 L.A. University at #8 Granada Hills

#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 L.A. Marshall, 2 p.m.

#13 Chatsworth at #4 Wilmington Banning

#14 Huntington Park at #3 Venice

#11 Taft at #6 Garfield

#10 El Camino Real at #7 Bell

#15 South Gate at #2 Hamilton

DIVISION II

#16 Gardena at #1 Jefferson

#9 Washington Prep at #8 Arleta

#12 Marquez at #5 Legacy

#13 Hollywood at #4 Franklin

#14 Maywood CES at #3 San Fernando

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 North Hollywood

#10 Panorama at #7 Verdugo Hills

#15 Santee at #2 Sylmar

DIVISION III

#16 Diego Rivera at #1 Roosevelt

#9 Monroe at #8 Contreras

#12 Canoga Park at #5 San Fernando Arroyo

#13 Manual Arts at #4 Lincoln

#14 Angelou at #3 Van Nuys

#11 Rancho Dominguez at #6 Westchester

#10 Bernstein at #7 Wilson

#15 Fremont at #2 South East

8-MAN

#8 TEACH Tech at #1 East Valley

#5 Stella at #4 South L.A. College Prep

#6 New Designs University Park at #3 Animo Robinson

#7 SOCES at #2 Valley Oaks CES

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seeds; Semifinals (8-Man) Saturday, Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open-Division III) Friday, Nov. 20 at higher seeds; Finals (8-Man) Saturday, Nov. 21 at higher seed; Finals (Open-Division III) Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28 at Southwest College or Birmingham High.

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