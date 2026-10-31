High school flag football: City Section playoff pairings
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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Nov. 5
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Franklin at #1 Carson
#5 L.A. Wilson at #4 San Pedro
#6 Lincoln at #3 Narbonne
#7 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Contreras, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
First Round
DIVISION I
#16 Verdugo Hills at #1 Panorama
#9 Jefferson at #8 Cleveland
#12 L.A. Roosevelt at #5 Birmingham
#13 Van Nuys at #4 El Camino Real
#14 San Fernando at #3 Garfield
#11 L.A. Hamilton at #6 King/Drew
#10 Venice at #7 GALA
#15 L.A. Marshall at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#16 SOCES at #1 Bell
#9 Westchester at #8 Washington Prep
#12 Angelou at #5 Taft
#13 Contreras at #4 Arleta
#14 East Valley at #3 North Hollywood
#11 Manual Arts at #6 Fremont
#10 Huntington Park at #7 Dorsey
#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Foshay
DIVISION III
#16 Stern at #1 Maywood CES
#9 RFK Community at #8 Legacy
#12 L.A. University at #5 Torres
#13 Sylmar at #4 Santee
#14 Brio College Prep at #3 Palisades
#11 Orthopaedic at #6 San Fernando Arroyo
#10 Hollywood at #7 Hawkins
#15 Fairfax at #2 Sotomayor
DIVISION IV
#17 Elizabeth or #16 Marquez at #1 South East
#9 New Designs University Park at #8 Los Angeles
#12 VAAS at #5 Chatsworth
#13 Rise Kohyang at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Bernstein at #3 Collins Family
#11 Alliance Levine at #6 Monroe
#10 View Park at #7 Port of Los Angeles
#15 Grant at #2 South Gate
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions III) Thursday, Nov. 5 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Divisions I, II, IV) Friday, Nov. 6 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.