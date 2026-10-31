Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Defending champion Carson draws No. 1 seed in City Section Open Division playoffs

Carson High quarterback Chris Fields III throws a pass.
Carson quarterback Chris Fields III will try to lead the Colts to consecutive City titles as the No. 1 seed in the Open Division.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Carson High, the defending City Section football champion, received the No. 1 seed for the Open Division when the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.

The Colts are 9-1 with no City Section team coming close to challenging a team that’s led by the reigning City player of the year, quarterback Chris Fields III. Carson hosts No. 8 Palisades in its opener on Nov. 13.

As an indication of where the Open Division stands, San Pedro (7-2) received the No. 2 seed and lost to Carson 35-0 on Oct. 23. San Pedro hosts No. 7 Dorsey.

Advertisement

The big surprise this season has been the rise of Cleveland (10-0), which won the West Valley League title and had its first perfect regular season. The Cavaliers are seeded No. 3 but must overcome the loss to injury of star running back Moyo Odebunmi. Cleveland hosts Crenshaw in a rematch of a nonleague game won by the Cavaliers.

There was a late-season upset with King/Drew losing to Dorsey 22-6 on Friday night, creating a three-way tie for first place in the Coliseum League with Crenshaw and Dorsey. All three teams were placed in the Open Division, where teams have a bye next week. No. 5 King/Drew plays at No. 4 Birmingham.

Unbeaten Granada Hills Kennedy (10-0) is seeded No. 1 in Division I and hosts Fairfax and star running back Tru Warrior Casas on Friday.

Advertisement

In flag football, Carson is seeded No. 1 for the Open Division with El Camino Real No. 2.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement