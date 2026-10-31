Defending champion Carson draws No. 1 seed in City Section Open Division playoffs

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III will try to lead the Colts to consecutive City titles as the No. 1 seed in the Open Division.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Carson High, the defending City Section football champion, received the No. 1 seed for the Open Division when the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.

The Colts are 9-1 with no City Section team coming close to challenging a team that’s led by the reigning City player of the year, quarterback Chris Fields III. Carson hosts No. 8 Palisades in its opener on Nov. 13.

As an indication of where the Open Division stands, San Pedro (7-2) received the No. 2 seed and lost to Carson 35-0 on Oct. 23. San Pedro hosts No. 7 Dorsey.

Advertisement

The big surprise this season has been the rise of Cleveland (10-0), which won the West Valley League title and had its first perfect regular season. The Cavaliers are seeded No. 3 but must overcome the loss to injury of star running back Moyo Odebunmi. Cleveland hosts Crenshaw in a rematch of a nonleague game won by the Cavaliers.

There was a late-season upset with King/Drew losing to Dorsey 22-6 on Friday night, creating a three-way tie for first place in the Coliseum League with Crenshaw and Dorsey. All three teams were placed in the Open Division, where teams have a bye next week. No. 5 King/Drew plays at No. 4 Birmingham.

Unbeaten Granada Hills Kennedy (10-0) is seeded No. 1 in Division I and hosts Fairfax and star running back Tru Warrior Casas on Friday.

Advertisement

In flag football, Carson is seeded No. 1 for the Open Division with El Camino Real No. 2.

