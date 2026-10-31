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High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and schedule

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

OPEN DIVISION

Beckman 20, Newport Harbor 17

Oaks Christian 11, Loyola 8

Harvard-Westlake 16, Corona del Mar 11

JSerra 12, Santa Margarita 3

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Second Round

DIVISION 2

Palos Verdes at Murrieta Valley

Royal at Redondo Union

Damien at Dana Hills

La Habra at Northwood

St. John Bosco at Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.

Capistrano Valley at El Segundo

Bonita at Alta Loma

Crescenta Valley at Santa Monica

DIVISION 3

Camarillo at Norco

La Serna vs. Millikan at Lakewood

Walnut at Ayala

Troy at Brentwood

Flintridge Prep at La Canada

Redlands at Elsinore

Trabuco Hills at Los Osos

Cathedral at Los Altos, 3:45 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Liberty vs. San Dimas at Charter Oak

Aquinas at Carpinteria

Sunny Hills at Temescal Canyon

Buena Park at West Covina

Yorba Linda at El Toro

Western at Warren

Foothill Tech vs. Pasadena at Arcadia

Arlington vs. Laguna Hills at Trabuco Hills

DIVISION 5

Keppel at Montebello

San Bernardino vs. Torrance at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.

Norte Vista at Riverside North

Anaheim at San Gorgonio

Whittier at Oxnard

Lakewood at Montclair

Heritage at Hacienda Heights Wilson

California vs. Palm Springs at Palm Springs Swim Center, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa at Westlake

Mater Dei vs. Buena, site TBA

Huntington Beach at Laguna Beach

Yucaipa vs. Dos Pueblos, site TBA

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-5) Friday, Nov. 6 at home sites; Semifinals (Open Division) Saturday, Nov, 7 at home sites; Semifinals (Divisions 2-5) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home sites; Semifinals (Division 1) Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home sites; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14 at Mt. San Antonio College.

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