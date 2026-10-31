High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and schedule
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
OPEN DIVISION
Beckman 20, Newport Harbor 17
Oaks Christian 11, Loyola 8
Harvard-Westlake 16, Corona del Mar 11
JSerra 12, Santa Margarita 3
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round
DIVISION 2
Palos Verdes at Murrieta Valley
Royal at Redondo Union
Damien at Dana Hills
La Habra at Northwood
St. John Bosco at Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.
Capistrano Valley at El Segundo
Bonita at Alta Loma
Crescenta Valley at Santa Monica
DIVISION 3
Camarillo at Norco
La Serna vs. Millikan at Lakewood
Walnut at Ayala
Troy at Brentwood
Flintridge Prep at La Canada
Redlands at Elsinore
Trabuco Hills at Los Osos
Cathedral at Los Altos, 3:45 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Liberty vs. San Dimas at Charter Oak
Aquinas at Carpinteria
Sunny Hills at Temescal Canyon
Buena Park at West Covina
Yorba Linda at El Toro
Western at Warren
Foothill Tech vs. Pasadena at Arcadia
Arlington vs. Laguna Hills at Trabuco Hills
DIVISION 5
Keppel at Montebello
San Bernardino vs. Torrance at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.
Norte Vista at Riverside North
Anaheim at San Gorgonio
Whittier at Oxnard
Lakewood at Montclair
Heritage at Hacienda Heights Wilson
California vs. Palm Springs at Palm Springs Swim Center, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa at Westlake
Mater Dei vs. Buena, site TBA
Huntington Beach at Laguna Beach
Yucaipa vs. Dos Pueblos, site TBA
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-5) Friday, Nov. 6 at home sites; Semifinals (Open Division) Saturday, Nov, 7 at home sites; Semifinals (Divisions 2-5) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home sites; Semifinals (Division 1) Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home sites; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14 at Mt. San Antonio College.