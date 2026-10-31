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High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section playoff scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 JSerra 34, #4 Huntington Beach 6

#2 Newport Harbor 26, #6 Woodbridge 21

DIVISION 1

Oxnard 19, El Toro 9

Palos Verdes 19, Corona del Mar 12

DIVISION 2

Gahr 30, Segerstrom 0

San Clemente 45, Chaminade 14

DIVISION 3

Quartz Hill 14, South Torrance 12

Valencia 32, California 20

DIVISION 4

West Ranch 24, Hemet 21

Cerritos Valley Christian 33, Santa Paula 19

DIVISION 5

Loma Linda Academy 14, Village Christian 12

Peninsula 26, Westridge 6

DIVISION 6

Heritage 44, Mountain View 12

St. Monica 18, St. Bonaventure 13

Note: Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.

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