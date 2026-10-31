High school flag football: Southern Section playoff scores
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 JSerra 34, #4 Huntington Beach 6
#2 Newport Harbor 26, #6 Woodbridge 21
DIVISION 1
Oxnard 19, El Toro 9
Palos Verdes 19, Corona del Mar 12
DIVISION 2
Gahr 30, Segerstrom 0
San Clemente 45, Chaminade 14
DIVISION 3
Quartz Hill 14, South Torrance 12
Valencia 32, California 20
DIVISION 4
West Ranch 24, Hemet 21
Cerritos Valley Christian 33, Santa Paula 19
DIVISION 5
Loma Linda Academy 14, Village Christian 12
Peninsula 26, Westridge 6
DIVISION 6
Heritage 44, Mountain View 12
St. Monica 18, St. Bonaventure 13
Note: Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Huntington Beach High.