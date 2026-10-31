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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Mater Dei High freshman Tristan Brown, center, reaches overhead to make a touchdown catch against St. John Bosco on Friday.
Freshman Tristan Brown of Mater Dei High makes the touchdown catch with 7.5 seconds left in a 36-35 win over St. John Bosco.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Jacory Coleman, Baldwin Park: Rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns in win over South Hills.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.

• Kennie Leggett, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns in win over Murrieta Mesa.

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• Tahj Stevens, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in win over Norco.

• Rick Matsuda, South Pasadena: Rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Marino.

• Carson Vandermade, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in win over San Juan Hills.

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• Chris Noubi, South Torrance: Rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in win over Peninsula.

• Reyez Ortiz, Hillcrest: Rushed for 242 yards and six touchdowns in win over Valley View.

• AJ Monroe, St. Pius-St. Matthias: Rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Cathedral.

• Arman Papazyan, Glendale: Rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns in win over Hoover.

PASSING

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Mater Dei.

• Paytyn Guess, Mater Dei: Completed 11 of 15 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. John Bosco.

• Hudson Shaddow, El Dorado: Passed for 253 yards and four touchdowns in win over Irvine.

• Parker Armstrong, San Juan Hills: Passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Mission Viejo.

• Ian Ditch, Mary Star: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in loss to Carson.

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• Deshawn Laporte, Quartz Hill: Passed for 305 yards and five touchdowns in win over Lancaster.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 398 and five touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.

RECEIVING

• Kayden Borden, Murrieta Valley: Caught six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, plus returned kickoff 83 yards for touchdown vs. Norco.

• Blake Wong, Norco: Caught eight passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in loss to Murrieta Valley.

• Justin Karg, El Dorado: Caught eight passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns vs. Irvine.

• Tristan Brown, Mater Dei: Caught four passes for 104 yards and one touchdown vs. St. John Bosco.

• Anthony Jacobs Jr., Oxnard Pacifica: Caught six passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns vs. Simi Valley.

DEFENSE

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Returned his sixth career interception for a touchdown vs. Murrieta Mesa.

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• Micah Cavalluzzi, El Modena: Had five tackles for losses vs. Irvine.

• Mario Nunez, Garfield: Had four solo tackles, plus interception, vs. Roosevelt.

• Kekoa Peko, St. John Bosco: Had two sacks vs. Mater Dei.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Keon’Dre Smith, Bellflower: Returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes in win over Gahr.

• Jeremiah Salvant, Tustin: Had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and interception in win over Capistrano Valley.

• Monica Flores-Segovia, Carson: Made 44-yard field goal vs. Mary Star.

• Jacob Riley, L.A. Hamilton: Returned two punts for touchdown in win over Fairfax.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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