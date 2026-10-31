High school girls’ volleyball: Friday City Section playoff results and schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION III
#9 Marquez d. #17 RFK Community, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23
#4 Wilmington Banning d. #12 Harbor Teacher, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13
#3 Narbonne d. #11 Larchmont Charter, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14
#18 L.A. Wilson d. #7 Math & Science College Prep, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24
DIVISION IV
#8 Arleta d. #1 Santee, 25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 26-28, 17-15
#12 Fairfax d. #4 Community Charter, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 15-7
#3 Huntington Park d. #11 Canoga Park, 25-8, 27-25, 25-16
#7 Legacy d. #2 Garfield, 25-19, 22-25, 35-33, 25-22
DIVISION V
#8 San Fernando Arroyo d. #1 Elizabeth, 3-1
#21 Discovery d. #4 Animo Pat Brown, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
#6 Angelou d. #14 Smidt Tech, 3-1
#7 Lakeview Charter d. #15 Manual Arts, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Taft at #1 Venice, 7 p.m.
#3 Cleveland at #2 Palisades, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
#4 San Pedro at #1 SOCES, 7 p.m.
#11 Lincoln at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
#5 Alliance Levine at #1 South East
#11 Maywood CES at #7 Verdugo Hills
DIVISION III
#9 Marquez at #4 Wilmington Banning
#18 L.A. Wilson at #3 Narbonne
DIVISION IV
#12 Fairfax at #8 Arleta
#7 Legacy at #3 Huntington Park
DIVISION V
#21 Discovery at #8 San Fernando Arroyo
#7 Lakeview Charter at #6 Angelou
Note: Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).