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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Friday City Section playoff results and schedule

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION III

#9 Marquez d. #17 RFK Community, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23

#4 Wilmington Banning d. #12 Harbor Teacher, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13

#3 Narbonne d. #11 Larchmont Charter, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14

#18 L.A. Wilson d. #7 Math & Science College Prep, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

DIVISION IV

#8 Arleta d. #1 Santee, 25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 26-28, 17-15

#12 Fairfax d. #4 Community Charter, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 15-7

#3 Huntington Park d. #11 Canoga Park, 25-8, 27-25, 25-16

#7 Legacy d. #2 Garfield, 25-19, 22-25, 35-33, 25-22

DIVISION V

#8 San Fernando Arroyo d. #1 Elizabeth, 3-1

#21 Discovery d. #4 Animo Pat Brown, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

#6 Angelou d. #14 Smidt Tech, 3-1

#7 Lakeview Charter d. #15 Manual Arts, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Taft at #1 Venice, 7 p.m.

#3 Cleveland at #2 Palisades, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

#4 San Pedro at #1 SOCES, 7 p.m.

#11 Lincoln at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

#5 Alliance Levine at #1 South East

#11 Maywood CES at #7 Verdugo Hills

DIVISION III

#9 Marquez at #4 Wilmington Banning

#18 L.A. Wilson at #3 Narbonne

DIVISION IV

#12 Fairfax at #8 Arleta

#7 Legacy at #3 Huntington Park

DIVISION V

#21 Discovery at #8 San Fernando Arroyo

#7 Lakeview Charter at #6 Angelou

Note: Finals (all divisions) Fri., Nov. 6 or Sat., Nov. 7 (times and sites TBD).

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