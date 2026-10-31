Prep talk: Freshman Keon’Dre Smith of Bellflower puts together terrific season

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Freshman receiver Keon’Dre Smith doesn’t need to wear a scary costume on Halloween. He just needs to show up wearing his No. 4 jersey for Bellflower High, because he really is a top football player who makes life miserable for defensive backs.

Freshman Keondre Smith punt return for touchdown. 14-0 Bellflower over Gahr. pic.twitter.com/NNWbCcJGXZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 30, 2026

In 10 regular-season games, he finished with 83 receptions for 1,531 yards and 16 touchdowns on the varsity team. He just received a scholarship offer from UCLA.

On Thursday night against Gahr, Smith had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught touchdown passes of 31 and five yards.

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He’s 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, and definitely possesses the fearless gene the way he attacks defenders when he has the ball.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.