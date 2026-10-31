Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Freshman Keon’Dre Smith of Bellflower puts together terrific season

Freshman receiver Keon'Dre Smith of Bellflower High stands on the field near the goal line.
Freshman receiver Keon’Dre Smith of Bellflower High.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Freshman receiver Keon’Dre Smith doesn’t need to wear a scary costume on Halloween. He just needs to show up wearing his No. 4 jersey for Bellflower High, because he really is a top football player who makes life miserable for defensive backs.

In 10 regular-season games, he finished with 83 receptions for 1,531 yards and 16 touchdowns on the varsity team. He just received a scholarship offer from UCLA.

On Thursday night against Gahr, Smith had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught touchdown passes of 31 and five yards.

Advertisement

He’s 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, and definitely possesses the fearless gene the way he attacks defenders when he has the ball.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement