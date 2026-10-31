JSerra rolls into CIF-SS Open Division flag football final with 55th straight win

Kate Meier, shown here during the Chargers Invitational in August, led JSerra to victory over Huntington Beach in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals on Saturday.

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The JSerra flag football team did not rely on the supernatural on Halloween — it simply did what it has done all season long.

Quarterback Kate Meier did not wait until dark to pass out plenty of treats to her receivers, mixing in a few tricks to keep Huntington Beach spooked as she led the Lions to a 34-6 triumph in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals Saturday in San Juan Capistrano.

“My coach puts a lot of faith in me and I try not to get caught up on my mistakes — I just move on to the next play, the sophomore said after throwing five touchdown passes to raise her season total to 95. “I 100% think we’re better than last year. We’ve put it all together. We’re more consistent and we’re winning by bigger margins.”

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While the offense was eerily efficient, the defense was downright frightening, picking off Oilers quarterback Roxie Shaia six times as JSerra extended its winning streak to 55 games and moved to within a victory of matching its 28-0 record in 2025.

The Lions, the top-ranked team in the nation and the No. 1 seed in the 12-team Open bracket, will play for their second straight CIF title Nov. 7 against second-seeded Newport Harbor (22-4) at Huntington Beach High.

The Sailors trailed by a point heading to the fourth quarter but rallied to beat sixth-seeded Woodbridge 26-21 in the other semifinal to advance to their second final in three years.

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Two-way senior standout Avery Olson caught two touchdown passes and intercepted two passes against No. 4 Huntington Beach.

Asked which is more satisfying, a touchdown or an interception, she adamantly chose the latter.

“If I have to pick one, I’d say an interception,” Olson said. “I get so excited — it’s a big momentum changer.”

Anna Paquette and Sterling Flores each intercepted a pass to go along with Olson’s two in the first half and Abby Vanderweerd added two in the second half — the second at the goal line on fourth and three to seal the win with less than three minutes left.

Meier rolled right and lofted a seven-yard pass to Kayla Fernandez in the end zone to cap the Lions’ first drive. Early in the second quarter, Meier found her favorite target, Tessa Russell, for a 27-yard score on fourth down to make the lead 13-0.

After the first of Meier’s two interceptions gave the Oilers the ball at the JSerra 23, Teagan Goodgame caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Shaia, but Flores knocked down the one-point attempt. The Oilers thought they had held back JSerra deep in its own territory at the end of the half but a roughing-the-passer penalty resulted in an untimed down, and Russell made a leaping catch inside the pylon for her 33rd touchdown grab of the season to make it 20-6 at intermission.

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Meier opened the third quarter with nine straight completions. A 12-yard touchdown pass to Olson and the one-point catch by Vanderweerd made it 27-6.

After a turnover on downs JSerra got the ball back at its 23 and five plays later Meier hit Olson for a seven-yard touchdown and Vanderweerd caught the one-pointer to close out the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

“Huntington Beach had great rushers, but our defense is so amazing,” Meier said. “We’re a sisterhood. When I make a mistake they’re always there to pick me up.”

Coach Brian Ong credited defensive coordinator Brian Russell (Tessa’s dad), a former NFL safety, for his team’s ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks, which has enabled the Lions to intercept 49 passes in 27 games.

“When you know your defense is that good it allows you to take more chances on offense,” Ong said. “We have an opportunity to go 28-0 again and it’d more special because we have seven seniors who’ve been vital to our success and we’re going to do everything we can to send them off with a championship.”

One of those seniors is Olson, who is savoring every moment with the teammates who have become friends.

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“We watched film [of Huntington Beach], but hadn’t played them before so it was a little more difficult at first,” Olson said. “The main thing was put pressure on the quarterback. Don’t give her a lot of time and space.”

JSerra will face a familiar foe in the finals. The Lions beat Newport Harbor 23-6 on Aug. 15 in the gold division final of the Chargers Invitational in Costa Mesa and again by a score of 21-6 in the final of the MaxPreps Flag Football Showdown on Sept. 12 in Chula Vista. The Sailors are ranked second in the state and fourth in the nation.

While she looked forward to the challenge, Olson was just as eager to get to a costume party.

“Maybe a little trick or treating and see my friends,” she said. “I’m gonna be the Joker and do some cool makeup.”