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High School Sports

High school football: Southern Section playoff pairings

Santa Margarita football coach Carson Palmer directs his team from the sideline.
(Craig Weston)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

San Clemente at Santa Margarita

Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco

Corona Centennial at Mater Dei

Mission Viejo at Sierra Canyon

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

First Round

DIVISION 2

Orange at Chaparral

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Capistrano Valley

Rancho Cucamonga at Crean Lutheran

Tustin at San Juan Hills

Huntington Beach at Inglewood

Gardena Serra at Palos Verdes

Chaminade at Corona del Mar

Oxnard Pacifica at Bishop Amat

DIVISION 3

Valencia at La Serna

St. Bonaventure at San Jacinto

AppleValley at Villa Park, 7:30 p.m.

El Modena at Newport Harbor

Bonita at Great Oak

Crespi at Murrieta Valley

Edison at Oak Hills

Long Beach Poly at Norco

DIVISION 4

Culver City at Chino Hills

Westlake at Dana Hills

Cajon at Victor Valley

Newbury Park at Downey

Cypress at Cathedral

Etiwanda at La Habra

Riverside King at Alta Loma

Hart at Quartz Hill

DIVISION 5

Mary Star of the Sea, bye

Muir at Hillcrest

Trabuco Hills at Moorpark

Aquinas at Salesian

Vista Del Lago at Charter Oak

Agoura at Torrance

Oaks Christian at Temecula Valley

Simi Valley at El Dorado

DIVISION 6

Valley View at St. Francis

Glendora at Calabasas

Lancaster at Laguna Beach

Santa Ana Foothill at Hesperia

Brea Olinda at Beaumont

Paraclete at Summit

Baldwin Park at Ventura

Fullerton at Santa Barbara

DIVISION 7

Paramount at San Dimas

Los Altos at St. Monica

Paloma Valley at La Mirada

Laguna Hills at Desert Christian Academy

Saugus at Citrus Valley

Oak Park at Serrano

Millikan at La Canada

Barstow at Garden Grove Pacifica

DIVISION 8

South Pasadena at Segerstrom

Irvine at Fillmore

Anaheim Canyon at El Rancho

Harvard-Westlake at Rio Hondo Prep

Elsinore at Corona Santiago

Portola at Santa Monica

La Quinta at Rancho Verde

Cerritos Valley Christian at Bellflower

DIVISION 9

Ocean View at Lawndale

Western at West Covina

Marina at Riverside North

La Salle at Fountain Valley

Claremont at Moreno Valley

Northwood at Liberty

Ramona at Compton

San Marino at Colton

DIVISION 10

Royal at Nogales

Norte Vista at Gahr

Desert Hot Springs at Sonora

Yucca Valley at South Hills

Ontario Christian at West Torrance

Rancho Mirage at St. Bernard

Dos Pueblos at Brentwood

Grace at Granite Hills

DIVISION 11

South Torrance at Riverside Notre Dame

Nordhoff at Los Amigos

Canyon Springs at Crescenta Valley

Westminster at Schurr

Jurupa Hills at Montclair

Pacific at Dominguez

Viewpoint at Hemet

Xavier Prep at Banning

DIVISION 12

Arcadia at Ontario

Lakeside at Don Lugo

Peninsula at Arroyo Valley

Costa Mesa at Rancho Alamitos

Loara at Rubidoux

Heritage at Artesia

Arlington at Big Bear

Antelope Valley at Carter

DIVISION 13

Arroyo at Rialto

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Webb

Montebello at Del Sol

Twentynine Palms at Irvine Universty

Bolsa Grande at Whittier

La Sierra at Whittier Christian

Fontana at Santa Rosa Academy

Garden Grove at Anaheim

DIVISION 14

Mountain View at San Gabriel

Sierra Vista at Silver Valley

Desert Mirage at Knight

Pioneer at Compton Centennial

Anza Hamilton at Riverside Prep

Pomona at Bassett

Westminster La Quinta at Santa Ana Valley

Nuview Bridge at Hoover

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisons 2-14) Nov. 13; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 20; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 27.

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