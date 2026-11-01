High school football: Southern Section playoff pairings
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
San Clemente at Santa Margarita
Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco
Corona Centennial at Mater Dei
Mission Viejo at Sierra Canyon
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
First Round
DIVISION 2
Orange at Chaparral
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Capistrano Valley
Rancho Cucamonga at Crean Lutheran
Tustin at San Juan Hills
Huntington Beach at Inglewood
Gardena Serra at Palos Verdes
Chaminade at Corona del Mar
Oxnard Pacifica at Bishop Amat
DIVISION 3
Valencia at La Serna
St. Bonaventure at San Jacinto
AppleValley at Villa Park, 7:30 p.m.
El Modena at Newport Harbor
Bonita at Great Oak
Crespi at Murrieta Valley
Edison at Oak Hills
Long Beach Poly at Norco
DIVISION 4
Culver City at Chino Hills
Westlake at Dana Hills
Cajon at Victor Valley
Newbury Park at Downey
Cypress at Cathedral
Etiwanda at La Habra
Riverside King at Alta Loma
Hart at Quartz Hill
DIVISION 5
Mary Star of the Sea, bye
Muir at Hillcrest
Trabuco Hills at Moorpark
Aquinas at Salesian
Vista Del Lago at Charter Oak
Agoura at Torrance
Oaks Christian at Temecula Valley
Simi Valley at El Dorado
DIVISION 6
Valley View at St. Francis
Glendora at Calabasas
Lancaster at Laguna Beach
Santa Ana Foothill at Hesperia
Brea Olinda at Beaumont
Paraclete at Summit
Baldwin Park at Ventura
Fullerton at Santa Barbara
DIVISION 7
Paramount at San Dimas
Los Altos at St. Monica
Paloma Valley at La Mirada
Laguna Hills at Desert Christian Academy
Saugus at Citrus Valley
Oak Park at Serrano
Millikan at La Canada
Barstow at Garden Grove Pacifica
DIVISION 8
South Pasadena at Segerstrom
Irvine at Fillmore
Anaheim Canyon at El Rancho
Harvard-Westlake at Rio Hondo Prep
Elsinore at Corona Santiago
Portola at Santa Monica
La Quinta at Rancho Verde
Cerritos Valley Christian at Bellflower
DIVISION 9
Ocean View at Lawndale
Western at West Covina
Marina at Riverside North
La Salle at Fountain Valley
Claremont at Moreno Valley
Northwood at Liberty
Ramona at Compton
San Marino at Colton
DIVISION 10
Royal at Nogales
Norte Vista at Gahr
Desert Hot Springs at Sonora
Yucca Valley at South Hills
Ontario Christian at West Torrance
Rancho Mirage at St. Bernard
Dos Pueblos at Brentwood
Grace at Granite Hills
DIVISION 11
South Torrance at Riverside Notre Dame
Nordhoff at Los Amigos
Canyon Springs at Crescenta Valley
Westminster at Schurr
Jurupa Hills at Montclair
Pacific at Dominguez
Viewpoint at Hemet
Xavier Prep at Banning
DIVISION 12
Arcadia at Ontario
Lakeside at Don Lugo
Peninsula at Arroyo Valley
Costa Mesa at Rancho Alamitos
Loara at Rubidoux
Heritage at Artesia
Arlington at Big Bear
Antelope Valley at Carter
DIVISION 13
Arroyo at Rialto
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Webb
Montebello at Del Sol
Twentynine Palms at Irvine Universty
Bolsa Grande at Whittier
La Sierra at Whittier Christian
Fontana at Santa Rosa Academy
Garden Grove at Anaheim
DIVISION 14
Mountain View at San Gabriel
Sierra Vista at Silver Valley
Desert Mirage at Knight
Pioneer at Compton Centennial
Anza Hamilton at Riverside Prep
Pomona at Bassett
Westminster La Quinta at Santa Ana Valley
Nuview Bridge at Hoover
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisons 2-14) Nov. 13; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 20; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 27.