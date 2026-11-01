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High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoffs schedule

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 2 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

First Round

DIVISION I

Corona Del Mar, bye

Mira Costa at Harvard-Westlake

Palos Verdes at Orange Lutheran

Westlake at Portola

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

First Round

DIVISION 2

Santa Ana Foothill, bye

Redondo Union at Sage Hill

Sierra Canyon at Campbell Hall

Ayala at Riverside King

Woodbridge at Palm Desert

Anaheim Canyon at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Marlborough at Temecula Valley

Northwood at Irvine University

Calabasas at Chadwick

Crean Lutheran at Aliso Niguel

Cerritos at Bonita

Los Alamitos at Mater Dei

Newport Harbor at Sunny Hills

Beckman at Cate

Temple City at Agoura

Santa Monica at Tesoro

DIVISION 3

San Marino, bye

Long Beach Poly at Redlands

West Torrance at Cypress

Crescenta Valley at San Clemente

Immaculate Heart at Oak Park

Xavier Prep at Fountain Valley

Brentwood at Patriot

Oxford Academy at Pasadena Poly

West Ranch at Huntington Beach

Placentia Valencia at Corona Santiago

Burbank at Eastvale Roosevelt

Fullerton at Walnut

South Torrance at Flintridge Prep

Chino Hills at Diamond Bar

Los Osos at Archer School for Girls

San Dimas at Troy

DIVISION 4

Culver City, bye

Capistrano Valley at Millikan

El Dorado at Valencia

Riverside Poly at Mission Viejo

Westminster La Quinta at Westridge

Oak Hills at Liberty

Garden Grove at Dos Pueblos

Hart at Riverside North

Yucaipa at Great Oak

Keppel at Upland

Chaminade at Irvine

Fairmont Prep at CAMS

Rancho Cucamonga at Arlington

Woodcrest Christian at La Serna

Alta Loma at Western Christian

Rowland, bye

DIVISION 5

Gefffen Academy at Buckley

Golden Valley at Heritage

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza

Valley View at Bishop Montgomery

South Hills at Long Beach Wilson

Serrano at Cerritos Valley Christian

Santa Fe at Burbank Burroughs

St. Bonaventure at Laguna Blanca

California at Chaparral

La Salle at La Quinta

Vista Murrieta at Simi Valley

Corona at Village Christian

San Marcos at Academy for Academic Excellence

Thacher at Laguna Hills

Santa Barbara at Arroyo

Murrieta Mesa at La Canada

DIVISION 6

Jurupa Valley at Montclair

Century at La Sierra

Chaffey at Segerstrom

San Jacinto at Western

Rim of the World at Brea Olinda

Whittier at Carpinteria

Chino at Katella

Glendale at Apple Valley

Webb at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Lancaster at St. Margaret’s

Ramona at Westminster

Flintridge Sacred Heart at Maranatha

Bolsa Grande at Garden Grove Pacifica Christian

Lakewood St. Joseph at Quartz Hill

Downey at Vista del Lago

Jurupa Hills at Gahr

DIVISION 7

Highland at Redlands East Valley

Rancho Mirage at Garden Grove Santiago

Cathedral City at Royal

El Modena at San Gabriel

Adelanto at Alhambra

Castaic at Linfield Christian

Sierra Vista at Covina

El Rancho at Mayfair

Ontario Christian at Temescal Canyon

Canoga Park AGBU at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Summit at Shadow Hills

Lynwood at Cajon

Garey at Tahquitz

Oxnard at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

Workman at Milken

Rubidoux at Azusa

DIVISION 8

Pioneer at Granite Hills

Dunn at YULA

Carter at Pasadena

Oxnard Pacifica at Arroyo Valley

Santa Paula at Riverside Notre Dame

Yucca Valley at Monrovia

de Toledo at Edgewood

Shalhevet at Foothill Tech

Artesia at Lakeside

Palmdale at Palm Springs

Grand Terrace at Rio Mesa

Miller at Canyon Springs

Nordhoff at Hemet

Orange at Costa Mesa

Anaheim at Rosemead

La Puente at Magnolia

Note: Second round (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 6 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 9 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 11 at higher seeds; Finals (Divisions I-4) Nov. 13 at University of Redlands. Finals (Divisions 5-8) Nov. 13 at The Claremont Club.

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