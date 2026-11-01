High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoffs schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Matches at 2 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
First Round
DIVISION I
Corona Del Mar, bye
Mira Costa at Harvard-Westlake
Palos Verdes at Orange Lutheran
Westlake at Portola
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
First Round
DIVISION 2
Santa Ana Foothill, bye
Redondo Union at Sage Hill
Sierra Canyon at Campbell Hall
Ayala at Riverside King
Woodbridge at Palm Desert
Anaheim Canyon at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Marlborough at Temecula Valley
Northwood at Irvine University
Calabasas at Chadwick
Crean Lutheran at Aliso Niguel
Cerritos at Bonita
Los Alamitos at Mater Dei
Newport Harbor at Sunny Hills
Beckman at Cate
Temple City at Agoura
Santa Monica at Tesoro
DIVISION 3
San Marino, bye
Long Beach Poly at Redlands
West Torrance at Cypress
Crescenta Valley at San Clemente
Immaculate Heart at Oak Park
Xavier Prep at Fountain Valley
Brentwood at Patriot
Oxford Academy at Pasadena Poly
West Ranch at Huntington Beach
Placentia Valencia at Corona Santiago
Burbank at Eastvale Roosevelt
Fullerton at Walnut
South Torrance at Flintridge Prep
Chino Hills at Diamond Bar
Los Osos at Archer School for Girls
San Dimas at Troy
DIVISION 4
Culver City, bye
Capistrano Valley at Millikan
El Dorado at Valencia
Riverside Poly at Mission Viejo
Westminster La Quinta at Westridge
Oak Hills at Liberty
Garden Grove at Dos Pueblos
Hart at Riverside North
Yucaipa at Great Oak
Keppel at Upland
Chaminade at Irvine
Fairmont Prep at CAMS
Rancho Cucamonga at Arlington
Woodcrest Christian at La Serna
Alta Loma at Western Christian
Rowland, bye
DIVISION 5
Gefffen Academy at Buckley
Golden Valley at Heritage
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza
Valley View at Bishop Montgomery
South Hills at Long Beach Wilson
Serrano at Cerritos Valley Christian
Santa Fe at Burbank Burroughs
St. Bonaventure at Laguna Blanca
California at Chaparral
La Salle at La Quinta
Vista Murrieta at Simi Valley
Corona at Village Christian
San Marcos at Academy for Academic Excellence
Thacher at Laguna Hills
Santa Barbara at Arroyo
Murrieta Mesa at La Canada
DIVISION 6
Jurupa Valley at Montclair
Century at La Sierra
Chaffey at Segerstrom
San Jacinto at Western
Rim of the World at Brea Olinda
Whittier at Carpinteria
Chino at Katella
Glendale at Apple Valley
Webb at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Lancaster at St. Margaret’s
Ramona at Westminster
Flintridge Sacred Heart at Maranatha
Bolsa Grande at Garden Grove Pacifica Christian
Lakewood St. Joseph at Quartz Hill
Downey at Vista del Lago
Jurupa Hills at Gahr
DIVISION 7
Highland at Redlands East Valley
Rancho Mirage at Garden Grove Santiago
Cathedral City at Royal
El Modena at San Gabriel
Adelanto at Alhambra
Castaic at Linfield Christian
Sierra Vista at Covina
El Rancho at Mayfair
Ontario Christian at Temescal Canyon
Canoga Park AGBU at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Summit at Shadow Hills
Lynwood at Cajon
Garey at Tahquitz
Oxnard at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian
Workman at Milken
Rubidoux at Azusa
DIVISION 8
Pioneer at Granite Hills
Dunn at YULA
Carter at Pasadena
Oxnard Pacifica at Arroyo Valley
Santa Paula at Riverside Notre Dame
Yucca Valley at Monrovia
de Toledo at Edgewood
Shalhevet at Foothill Tech
Artesia at Lakeside
Palmdale at Palm Springs
Grand Terrace at Rio Mesa
Miller at Canyon Springs
Nordhoff at Hemet
Orange at Costa Mesa
Anaheim at Rosemead
La Puente at Magnolia
Note: Second round (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 6 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 9 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 11 at higher seeds; Finals (Divisions I-4) Nov. 13 at University of Redlands. Finals (Divisions 5-8) Nov. 13 at The Claremont Club.