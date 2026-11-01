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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Three Mater Dei defenders surround St. John Bosco running back Maliq Allen.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after the final week of the regular season:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (10-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 43-21; vs. San Clemente, Nov. 13; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (10-0) def. Bishop Amat, 56-7; vs. Mission Viejo, Nov. 13; 2

3. MATER DEI (8-2) def. St. John Bosco, 36-35; vs. Corona Centennial at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 13; 5

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-3) def. Murrieta Mesa, 62-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 13; 4

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5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-3) lost to Mater Dei, 36-35; vs. Orange Lutheran, Nov. 13; 3

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) lost to Santa Margarita, 43-21; at St. John Bosco, Nov. 13; 7

7. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. San Juan Hills, 54-44; at Sierra Canyon, Nov. 13; 6

8. CHAPARRAL (6-4) def. Vista Murrieta, 49-14; vs. Orange, Friday; 18

9. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 21-14; at Santa Margarita, Nov. 13; 10

10. BISHOP AMAT (8-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 56-7; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 8

11. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 54-44; vs. Tustin, Friday; 9

12. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-2) def. Villa Park, 49-21; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 12

13. LA SERNA (9-1) def. Downey, 20-14; vs. Valencia, Friday; 13

14. INGLEWOOD (9-1) did not play; vs. Huntington Beach, Friday 14

15. SERVITE (4-6) def. JSerra, 38-35; no playoffs; 15

16. PALOS VERDES (9-1) def. Leuzinger, 45-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 16

17. CARSON (9-1) def. Mary Star of the Sea, 45-42; vs. Palisades, Nov. 13; 17

18. JSERRA (4-6) lost to Servite, 38-35; no playoffs; 11

19. CORONA DEL MAR (8-2) def. La Habra, 29-17; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 19

20. CHAMINADE (7-3) def. Loyola, 31-28; at Corona del Mar, Friday; 21

21. GARDENA SERRA (5-5) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 20-13; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 25

22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (10-0) def. Laguna Beach, 35-15; at Inglewood, Friday; 23

23. ORANGE (10-0) def. El Toro, 57-31; at Chaparral, Friday; 24

24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3) lost to Gardena Serra, 20-13; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 20

25. TUSTIN (6-4) def. Capistrano Valley, 21-7; at San Juan Hills, Friday; NR

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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