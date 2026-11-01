The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after the final week of the regular season:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking
1. SANTA MARGARITA (10-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 43-21; vs. San Clemente, Nov. 13; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (10-0) def. Bishop Amat, 56-7; vs. Mission Viejo, Nov. 13; 2
3. MATER DEI (8-2) def. St. John Bosco, 36-35; vs. Corona Centennial at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 13; 5
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-3) def. Murrieta Mesa, 62-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 13; 4
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-3) lost to Mater Dei, 36-35; vs. Orange Lutheran, Nov. 13; 3
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) lost to Santa Margarita, 43-21; at St. John Bosco, Nov. 13; 7
7. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. San Juan Hills, 54-44; at Sierra Canyon, Nov. 13; 6
8. CHAPARRAL (6-4) def. Vista Murrieta, 49-14; vs. Orange, Friday; 18
9. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 21-14; at Santa Margarita, Nov. 13; 10
10. BISHOP AMAT (8-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 56-7; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 8
11. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 54-44; vs. Tustin, Friday; 9
12. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-2) def. Villa Park, 49-21; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 12
13. LA SERNA (9-1) def. Downey, 20-14; vs. Valencia, Friday; 13
14. INGLEWOOD (9-1) did not play; vs. Huntington Beach, Friday 14
15. SERVITE (4-6) def. JSerra, 38-35; no playoffs; 15
16. PALOS VERDES (9-1) def. Leuzinger, 45-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 16
17. CARSON (9-1) def. Mary Star of the Sea, 45-42; vs. Palisades, Nov. 13; 17
18. JSERRA (4-6) lost to Servite, 38-35; no playoffs; 11
19. CORONA DEL MAR (8-2) def. La Habra, 29-17; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 19
20. CHAMINADE (7-3) def. Loyola, 31-28; at Corona del Mar, Friday; 21
21. GARDENA SERRA (5-5) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 20-13; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 25
22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (10-0) def. Laguna Beach, 35-15; at Inglewood, Friday; 23
23. ORANGE (10-0) def. El Toro, 57-31; at Chaparral, Friday; 24
24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3) lost to Gardena Serra, 20-13; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 20
25. TUSTIN (6-4) def. Capistrano Valley, 21-7; at San Juan Hills, Friday; NR