Prep talk: Teenager from Venice gets his thrills snowboarding

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

What in the name of common sense is a 16-year-old who lives in Venice dreaming about competing in the Olympic Games as a snowboarder instead of a skateboarder or surfer?

“I really liked skateboarding but needed something more exhilarating flying into the air,” said Tristam Henkels, who’s been spending this month training in Switzerland and Austria as a member of the U.S. snowboard rookie team for halfpipe.

He used to spend nine hours a day skateboarding at a park in Santa Monica. He watched snowboarder Chloe Kim compete at the Mammoth Mountain World Cup shortly before her gold-medal performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Advertisement

Then his mother, Judy, decided to become his chauffeur when he was 10, taking him to Big Bear to practice snowboarding. She’s still traveling with Tristam, who’s enrolled in an online school but prefers snowboarding over everything else. He previously attended Canyon Elementary School in Santa Monica.

He’s so obsessed with being the best that three broken arms suffered from falls, along with a compression back fracture, hardly deters him to think twice about flying through the air trying to perform tricks. He did admit that hitting ice feels like hitting concrete, so he has learned to be careful and hasn’t had any major injuries in the last three years.

“If you fall and get back up, you’re going to be stronger the next time,” he said of his philosophy during a phone conversation from Switzerland.

Advertisement

There will be lots of competition for a 2030 Olympic team berth in France. Henkels is working his way up in a sport filled with talented athletes who have to maneuver their bodies like a gymnast in pursuit of a perfect score of 100 from the judges.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.