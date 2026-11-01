Southern Section playoffs: Santa Margarita is favored, but watch out for Sierra Canyon

Myles Baker (5) leaps in the air to celebrate with assistant coach Drue Watts of unbeaten Sierra Canyon, which is seeded No. 2 in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Until a team rises up and figures out how to defeat unbeaten Santa Margarita in a high school football game, the Eagles (10-0) are clearly the favorite to win a second straight Southern Section Division 1 championship. Playoff seedings were released on Sunday, and the Eagles are seeded No. 1 after their first unbeaten regular season since 1997.

The only question is which team can offer the strongest challenge to dethrone the Eagles.

No. 2 seeded Sierra Canyon (10-0), with steady progress over four seasons, has its best chance yet to finally reach the Division 1 promise land.

Since 2023, the Trailblazers have always faced a Trinity League roadblock. Sierra Canyon was 11-0 in 2023 when it lost to Mater Dei 42-14 in the semifinals. In 2024, Sierra Canyon lost to Mater Dei 33-13 in the quarterfinals. In 2025, Sierra Canyon lost to Santa Margarita in the quarterfinals 21-9. Each time, the team that beat the Trailblazers went on to win the Division 1 championship.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon waiting to unleash its defense on Friday night. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/nHwAZ0A2oD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 30, 2026

There are two major obstacles Sierra Canyon has been working to climb over.

Could the Trailblazers’ offensive and defensive lines become as physical as Trinity League teams? The answer this season is yes. It can be seen in its outstanding defense, led by linemen Kasie Currie and Marcus Fakatou. It can be seen in Sierra Canyon’s ability to run the ball with running back Jaxsen Stokes.

Finally, does Sierra Canyon have a quarterback who can avoid mistakes and deliver one or two key completions with the game on the line? In the end, this will be the most important question to be answered. Demarco Hernandez is a home-grown quarterback. The previous three seasons featured transfer quarterbacks. He’s shown perseverance and improvement over the course of this season.

Sierra Canyon’s 56-7 slaughter of Bishop Amat last week sent a message the Trailblazers are focused and ready for their moment.

Advertisement

Don’t forget no team was even competitive with Santa Margarita over its final six games last season with the exception of Sierra Canyon in a driving rain storm.

Teams three through six in the Division 1 seedings are all capable of winning playoff games — No. 3 Mater Dei (8-2), No. 4 St. John Bosco (8-2)m No. 5 Orange Lutheran (5-5) and No. 6 Corona Centennial (8-2).

No. 7 Mission Viejo (8-1) and No. 8 San Clemente (8-1) are facing tough road openers against Sierra Canyon and Santa Margarita, respectively.

All have flaws but on their best days, anything can happen. Mater Dei’s youth was seen at times on Friday in a 36-35 win over St. John Bosco, but so was its potential. Corona Centennial could have beaten Santa Margarita and Mater Dei during the regular season if Jaden Walk-Green was available to kick. He’s back. If St. John Bosco ever decides to play a complete game without giving up big plays and making turnovers and 15-yard penalties, beware.

The best opening game is the rematch between Centennial and Mater Dei on Nov. 6 at Santa Ana Stadium. St. John Bosco hosts Orange Lutheran in a memorable rematch from last season’s playoff opener won by Orange Lutheran

Finally, those waiting for a 16-team Division 1 bracket are wasting their time. It’s not happening — maybe ever. In football, there are always a group of teams that are much better. It could be eight, 10 or 12. But not 16, and in the era of competitive equity playoffs and the attempt to avoid 42-0 opening games, eight is perfectly fine.

Advertisement

It also improves the competition in every division below, with Division 2 getting No. 1-seeded Chaparral (6-4) and all its top offensive players to possibly make a state title run.