Prep talk: Brianna Padilla-Massion discovers love for flag football

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Growing up, Huntington Beach High senior Brianna Padilla-Massion played soccer, volleyball, basketball, soccer and rugby.

But it was flag football in which she found her passion.

She helped the Oilers reach the Southern Section Open Division semifinals before being eliminated by unbeaten JSerra on Saturday.

What a senior season she had. Padilla-Massion had 127 receptions for 1,627 yards and 18 touchdowns. She also had 18 interceptions, including one against JSerra.

Advertisement

She was nicknamed “Dennis Rodman” for her competitive fire.

High school allowed her to discover a sport she hopes to continue playing in college.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

