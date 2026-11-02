Santa Margarita wins Southern Section Division 1 girls’ golf team title

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Santa Margarita’s domination in high school girls golf continued Monday, with the Eagles winning the Southern Section Division 1 team title by four strokes over Orange Lutheran at Los Serranos Golf Club.

The Eagles shot 365. The low score was from Aubrey Lee of West Ranch. She shot a 68. Emily Song was Santa Margarita’s top golfer with a 71.

Sage Hill won the Division 2 title over Aliso Niguel at Meadowlark Golf Club. Kara An of Valencia shot 64 to lead all golfers.

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In Division 3 at River Ridge, Woodbridge won the title over San Clemente. Maleah Clark of Beaumont shot 69.

In Division 4, Mission Viejo beat out Agoura for the title at Bear Valley Country Club.

In Division 5 at Green River, St. Lucy’s won the title over second-place Whittier Christian. Jasmyn Munoz of St. Anthony had the low score at 77.