Girls’ flag football: Tuesday’s City Section playoffs scores
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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
DIVISION III
#1 Maywood CES 19, #16 Stern 0
#9 RFK Community 12, #8 Legacy 0
#5 Torres 18, #12 L.A. University 0
#4 Santee 27, #13 Sylmar 0
#3 Palisades 22, #14 Brio College Prep 0
#6 San Fernando Arroyo 37, #11 Orthopaedic 6
#7 Hawkins 19, #10 Hollywood 12
#2 Sotomayor 21, #15 Fairfax 0
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
DIVISION I
#16 Verdugo Hills at #1 Panorama
#9 Jefferson at #8 Cleveland
#12 L.A. Roosevelt at #5 Birmingham
#13 Van Nuys at #4 El Camino Real
#14 San Fernando at #3 Garfield
#11 L.A. Hamilton at #6 King/Drew
#10 Venice at #7 GALA
#15 L.A. Marshall at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#16 SOCES at #1 Bell
#9 Westchester at #8 Washington Prep
#12 Angelou at #5 Taft
#13 Contreras at #4 Arleta
#14 East Valley at #3 North Hollywood
#11 Manual Arts at #6 Fremont
#10 Huntington Park at #7 Dorsey
#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
#17 Elizabeth or #16 Marquez at #1 South East
#9 New Designs University Park at #8 Los Angeles
#12 VAAS at #5 Chatsworth
#13 Rise Kohyang at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Bernstein at #3 Collins Family
#11 Alliance Levine at #6 Monroe
#10 View Park at #7 Port of Los Angeles
#15 Grant at #2 South Gate
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Franklin at #1 Carson
#5 L.A. Wilson at #4 San Pedro
#6 Lincoln at #3 Narbonne
#7 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Contreras, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
RFK Community at #1 Maywood CES
#5 Torres at #4 Santee
#6 San Fernando Arroyo at #3 Palisades
#7 Hawkins at #2 Sotomayor
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I, II, IV) Friday, Nov. 6 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.