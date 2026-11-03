Girls’ flag football: Tuesday’s City Section playoffs scores

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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION III

#1 Maywood CES 19, #16 Stern 0

#9 RFK Community 12, #8 Legacy 0

#5 Torres 18, #12 L.A. University 0

#4 Santee 27, #13 Sylmar 0

#3 Palisades 22, #14 Brio College Prep 0

#6 San Fernando Arroyo 37, #11 Orthopaedic 6

#7 Hawkins 19, #10 Hollywood 12

#2 Sotomayor 21, #15 Fairfax 0

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 Verdugo Hills at #1 Panorama

#9 Jefferson at #8 Cleveland

#12 L.A. Roosevelt at #5 Birmingham

#13 Van Nuys at #4 El Camino Real

#14 San Fernando at #3 Garfield

#11 L.A. Hamilton at #6 King/Drew

#10 Venice at #7 GALA

#15 L.A. Marshall at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

DIVISION II

#16 SOCES at #1 Bell

#9 Westchester at #8 Washington Prep

#12 Angelou at #5 Taft

#13 Contreras at #4 Arleta

#14 East Valley at #3 North Hollywood

#11 Manual Arts at #6 Fremont

#10 Huntington Park at #7 Dorsey

#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Foshay

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DIVISION IV

#17 Elizabeth or #16 Marquez at #1 South East

#9 New Designs University Park at #8 Los Angeles

#12 VAAS at #5 Chatsworth

#13 Rise Kohyang at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Bernstein at #3 Collins Family

#11 Alliance Levine at #6 Monroe

#10 View Park at #7 Port of Los Angeles

#15 Grant at #2 South Gate

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Franklin at #1 Carson

#5 L.A. Wilson at #4 San Pedro

#6 Lincoln at #3 Narbonne

#7 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Contreras, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

RFK Community at #1 Maywood CES

#5 Torres at #4 Santee

#6 San Fernando Arroyo at #3 Palisades

#7 Hawkins at #2 Sotomayor

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Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I, II, IV) Friday, Nov. 6 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.