Prep talk: Bill Bedgood is back as head basketball coach at Valencia

Bill Bedgood has returned as head basketball coach at Valencia after stepping down following the 2023-24 season.

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Bill Bedgood, who coached Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees when he was an All-CIF basketball player at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in 2007, supposedly retired from coaching after the 2023-24 season at Valencia.

So what in the name of short retirements is Bedgood back as head coach at Valencia for this season?

“I think I’m in for life,” he said.

Valencia coach Bill Bedgood wipes away a tear while discussing his decision to step down from coaching duties to be only a dad to his son, Bryce, left, in 2023. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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Valencia players couldn’t be happier. Bedgood guided the Vikings to section, regional and state titles in 2023. He’s also on everybody’s list for favorite geometry teacher.

Three Valencia basketball players at Saturday’s Foothill League basketball media day raised their hand when asked if they had taken “Mr. Bedgood” for geometry. All got A’s too.

“Probably my favorite class in high school,” point guard Ali Eldein said.

Eldein insisted he wasn’t saying that to gain more playing time.

Valencia has so much depth this season that the practices are more than competitive. The best player in the Foothill League could be 6-foot-7 senior Steven Irons.

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In 2023, after winning the state title with his son, Bryce, on the team, Bedgood wiped away tears after announcing he was going to step down after years of coaching at Bishop Alemany, Notre Dame, Saugus and Valencia.

Now it’s clear he has so much loyalty to Valencia and its students that Bedgood might not be retiring again any time soon.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.