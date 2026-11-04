Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s City Section playoffs scores

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round

DIVISION I
#1 Panorama 19, #16 Verdugo Hills 0
#8 Cleveland 13, #9 Jefferson 6
#5 Birmingham 13, #12 L.A. Roosevelt 6
#4 El Camino Real 25, #13 Van Nuys 0
#3 Garfield 32, #14 San Fernando 0
#6 King/Drew 12, #11 L.A. Hamilton 6
#7 GALA 12, #10 Venice 0
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy 34, #15 L.A. Marshall 6

DIVISION II
#1 Bell 14, #16 SOCES 0
#9 Westchester 6, #8 Washington Prep 0
#5 Taft 39, #12 Angelou 0
#4 Arleta 50, #13 Contreras 12
#3 North Hollywood 21, #14 East Valley 0
#11 Manual Arts at #6 Fremont
#10 Huntington Park 15, #7 Dorsey 6
#2 Foshay 7, #15 Sun Valley Magnet 0

DIVISION IV
#1 South East 20, #16 Marquez 8
#9 New Designs University Park 6, #8 Los Angeles 0
#5 Chatsworth 40, #12 VAAS 0
#4 Crenshaw 36, #13 Rise Kohyang 0
#14 Bernstein 13, #3 Collins Family 12
#6 Monroe 21, #11 Alliance Levine 12
#7 Port of Los Angeles 20, #10 View Park 18
#2 South Gate 40, #15 Grant 0

Advertisement

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION
#8 Franklin at #1 Carson
#5 L.A. Wilson at #4 San Pedro
#6 Lincoln at #3 Narbonne
#7 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Contreras, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III
#9 RFK Community at #1 Maywood CES
#5 Torres at #4 Santee
#6 San Fernando Arroyo at #3 Palisades
#7 Hawkins at #2 Sotomayor

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals

DIVISION I
#8 Cleveland at #1 Panorama
#5 Birmingham at #4 El Camino Real
#6 King/Drew at #3 Garfield
#7 GALA at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Advertisement

DIVISION II
#9 Westchester at #1 Bell
#5 Taft at #4 Arleta
#11 Manual Arts / #6 Fremont at #3 North Hollywood
#10 Huntington Park at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV
#9 New Designs University Park at #1 South East
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Bernstein at #6 Monroe
#7 Port of LA at #2 South Gate

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement