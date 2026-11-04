Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s City Section playoffs scores
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 Panorama 19, #16 Verdugo Hills 0
#8 Cleveland 13, #9 Jefferson 6
#5 Birmingham 13, #12 L.A. Roosevelt 6
#4 El Camino Real 25, #13 Van Nuys 0
#3 Garfield 32, #14 San Fernando 0
#6 King/Drew 12, #11 L.A. Hamilton 6
#7 GALA 12, #10 Venice 0
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy 34, #15 L.A. Marshall 6
DIVISION II
#1 Bell 14, #16 SOCES 0
#9 Westchester 6, #8 Washington Prep 0
#5 Taft 39, #12 Angelou 0
#4 Arleta 50, #13 Contreras 12
#3 North Hollywood 21, #14 East Valley 0
#11 Manual Arts at #6 Fremont
#10 Huntington Park 15, #7 Dorsey 6
#2 Foshay 7, #15 Sun Valley Magnet 0
DIVISION IV
#1 South East 20, #16 Marquez 8
#9 New Designs University Park 6, #8 Los Angeles 0
#5 Chatsworth 40, #12 VAAS 0
#4 Crenshaw 36, #13 Rise Kohyang 0
#14 Bernstein 13, #3 Collins Family 12
#6 Monroe 21, #11 Alliance Levine 12
#7 Port of Los Angeles 20, #10 View Park 18
#2 South Gate 40, #15 Grant 0
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Franklin at #1 Carson
#5 L.A. Wilson at #4 San Pedro
#6 Lincoln at #3 Narbonne
#7 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Contreras, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
#9 RFK Community at #1 Maywood CES
#5 Torres at #4 Santee
#6 San Fernando Arroyo at #3 Palisades
#7 Hawkins at #2 Sotomayor
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#8 Cleveland at #1 Panorama
#5 Birmingham at #4 El Camino Real
#6 King/Drew at #3 Garfield
#7 GALA at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#9 Westchester at #1 Bell
#5 Taft at #4 Arleta
#11 Manual Arts / #6 Fremont at #3 North Hollywood
#10 Huntington Park at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
#9 New Designs University Park at #1 South East
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Bernstein at #6 Monroe
#7 Port of LA at #2 South Gate
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.