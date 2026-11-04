Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s City Section playoffs scores

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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION I

#1 Panorama 19, #16 Verdugo Hills 0

#8 Cleveland 13, #9 Jefferson 6

#5 Birmingham 13, #12 L.A. Roosevelt 6

#4 El Camino Real 25, #13 Van Nuys 0

#3 Garfield 32, #14 San Fernando 0

#6 King/Drew 12, #11 L.A. Hamilton 6

#7 GALA 12, #10 Venice 0

#2 Granada Hills Kennedy 34, #15 L.A. Marshall 6

DIVISION II

#1 Bell 14, #16 SOCES 0

#9 Westchester 6, #8 Washington Prep 0

#5 Taft 39, #12 Angelou 0

#4 Arleta 50, #13 Contreras 12

#3 North Hollywood 21, #14 East Valley 0

#11 Manual Arts at #6 Fremont

#10 Huntington Park 15, #7 Dorsey 6

#2 Foshay 7, #15 Sun Valley Magnet 0

DIVISION IV

#1 South East 20, #16 Marquez 8

#9 New Designs University Park 6, #8 Los Angeles 0

#5 Chatsworth 40, #12 VAAS 0

#4 Crenshaw 36, #13 Rise Kohyang 0

#14 Bernstein 13, #3 Collins Family 12

#6 Monroe 21, #11 Alliance Levine 12

#7 Port of Los Angeles 20, #10 View Park 18

#2 South Gate 40, #15 Grant 0

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THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Franklin at #1 Carson

#5 L.A. Wilson at #4 San Pedro

#6 Lincoln at #3 Narbonne

#7 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Contreras, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

#9 RFK Community at #1 Maywood CES

#5 Torres at #4 Santee

#6 San Fernando Arroyo at #3 Palisades

#7 Hawkins at #2 Sotomayor

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#8 Cleveland at #1 Panorama

#5 Birmingham at #4 El Camino Real

#6 King/Drew at #3 Garfield

#7 GALA at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

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DIVISION II

#9 Westchester at #1 Bell

#5 Taft at #4 Arleta

#11 Manual Arts / #6 Fremont at #3 North Hollywood

#10 Huntington Park at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV

#9 New Designs University Park at #1 South East

#5 Chatsworth at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Bernstein at #6 Monroe

#7 Port of LA at #2 South Gate

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.