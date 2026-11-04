High school boys’ water polo: Wednesday’s City Section playoff results and schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 Granada Hills, bye
#9 Granada Hills Kennedy 11, #8 Wilmington Banning 7
#5 Venice 18, #12 RFK Community 0
#4 LACES, bye
#3 Birmingham, bye
#6 San Pedro 29, #11 Marquez 4
#7 Van Nuys 30, #10 L.A. University 2
#2 Eagle Rock, bye
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#9 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 Granada Hills at Birmingham
#5 Venice at #4 LACES
#6 San Pedro at #3 Birmingham
#7 Van Nuys at #2 Eagle Rock
Note: Division I semifinals Monday, Nov. 9 at higher seeds; Open Division finals Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Palisades; Division I finals Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at Palisades.