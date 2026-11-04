Prep talk: St. Monica reaches Division 6 flag football final in its inaugural season

St. Monica High’s girls’ flag football team has reached the Southern Section Division 6 championship game in its inaugural season.

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When you launch a sports program at the high school level and find a way to reach a Southern Section championship game in your inaugural season, that’s impressive. St. Monica has pulled off the feat in girls’ flag football.

The Mariners will face Heritage in the Division 6 championship at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Beach. Here’s the complete schedule for finals.

Coach Miriah Lopez put together a team from scratch and it’s led to a championship appearance.

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Quarterbacks Sophia Cook and Lamya Gaston have been able to deliver clutch passes.

St. Monica’s success shows how schools new to a sport can get up and running fast with organization and participation.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.