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High School Sports

Prep talk: St. Monica reaches Division 6 flag football final in its inaugural season

St. Monica high's flag football team poses for a photo.
St. Monica High’s girls’ flag football team has reached the Southern Section Division 6 championship game in its inaugural season.
(St. Monica HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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When you launch a sports program at the high school level and find a way to reach a Southern Section championship game in your inaugural season, that’s impressive. St. Monica has pulled off the feat in girls’ flag football.

The Mariners will face Heritage in the Division 6 championship at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Beach. Here’s the complete schedule for finals.

Coach Miriah Lopez put together a team from scratch and it’s led to a championship appearance.

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Quarterbacks Sophia Cook and Lamya Gaston have been able to deliver clutch passes.

St. Monica’s success shows how schools new to a sport can get up and running fast with organization and participation.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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