Who will be game-changers in City and Southern Section football playoffs
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
A year ago, during the Southern Section football playoffs, Trent Mosley became so exceptional that Santa Margarita High ran the table and looked unbeatable by season‘s end en route to winning Southern Section and state championships.
Which player is capable of pulling a Trent Mosley to be a difference-maker during the postseason of 2026?
The candidates:
- Jalen Flowers, Palos Verdes. He has become so fast, strong and instinctive that at any moment he can make a big play at receiver, returning a kickoff or punt or making a play on defense at safety. Any opponent in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs cannot let him have the ball in the open field or it’s a touchdown. He’s as close to a Mosley-like player as there is this season.
- Chris Fields III, Carson. No team’s fortunes are more tied to a single player than Carson’s. Yes, the offensive line has to block, the receivers have to get open and the defense has to stop the run, but the Colts’ ambitious focus on winning City Section and state titles depends on Fields, a senior quarterback who can beat teams with his arm and legs.
- Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon. There’s always been a Trinity League roadblock to prevent the Trailblazers from reaching the championship game of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Stokes, a running back, is the player who must be protected at all costs. His rushing skills open the passing game. Combined with a great defense, he’ll need to deliver for the Trailblazers to finally break through the Trinity gauntlet.
- Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial. Absent for much of the season while recovering from offseason knee surgery, Walk-Green has returned to bring back all the little things he does well — tackle, intercept passes, kick field goals, catch passes, kick PATs, return kickoffs and punts. Take him for granted at your own peril during the Division 1 playoffs.
- Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco. The junior quarterback is facing lots of pressure to avoid interceptions and lead his team to the Division 1 championship. He’s been a starter for three seasons. He’s in the same position that former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was in trying to deliver a big-time win. Uiagalelei rallied the Braves from 34 points down in his senior year to beat Mater Dei in the final.
- Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran. The senior quarterback has the ability to run or pass, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the Southland. It will be his judgment that can carry his team far in Division 2.
- Michael Farinas, Chaparral. Maybe he’s underestimated because he’s a 5-foot-9 receiver, but Farinas is a big play waiting to happen. On a team that is suddenly healthy, Farinas has five touchdowns rushing, nine touchdowns receiving and one touchdown on a kickoff.
- Dylin Bruce, Huntington Beach. Speed matters in playoff games, and Bruce has it, with the ability to turn short gains into touchdowns. He has six touchdowns receiving, two touchdowns on interceptions, two on punt returns and one on kickoff return. In other words, he’s like Flowers for unbeaten Huntington Beach.
- Star Thomas III, Orange. With more than 3,600 yards passing for 38 touchdowns and almost 500 yards rushing for eight touchdowns, the junior quarterback had the best regular season of any quarterback in the Southland. If he keeps it going in the playoffs for 10-0 Orange, they’ll build a statue for him. He faces a tough opener at No. 1-seeded Chaparral in the Division 2 playoffs.
- Lucas Rhoa, Orange Lutheran. During games, it’s tough to notice the impact a single offensive lineman can have, so take a moment to watch Rhoa. He simply pushes people around, and with Rhoa’s ability to lead the way, the Lancers stunned top-seeded St. John Bosco last season in the Division 1 playoffs and must not be overlooked even though there are injuries at the quarterback position.
- Ceasar Reyes, Garfield. Given class relief by being put in City Section Division 1, Garfield intends to hop on Reyes’ back and see how far he takes them. He has rushed for close to 2,500 yards and 39 touchdowns while being rested at times to save him for the playoffs. He loves ice baths to recover from bumps and bruises after hard-fought games, so get ready for lots of ice to keep him going.
- Gatsbee Gumban, Nogales. Averaging 10 yards per carry with nearly 2,000 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns, the senior running back should be the player to watch in the Southern Section Division 10 playoffs for the 10-0 Nobles.
- Grant Mosley, Santa Margarita. Yes, there’s another Mosley at Santa Margarita. This junior receiver didn’t play until the Eagles’ fifth game because of an injury, but all signs point to him back in football shape and doing things only players with a Mosley gene can do.
- Elija Harmon, Inglewood. At 6-3 and nearly 300 pounds, the senior defensive lineman teams up with 6-3, 287-pound Myels Smith to form an unbreakable brick wall on defense, which makes for a huge first-round Division 2 opener between Inglewood and unbeaten Huntington Beach with standout quarterback Brady Edmunds.