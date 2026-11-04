Who will be game-changers in City and Southern Section football playoffs

Orange Lutheran offensive tackle Lucas Rhoa (75), a Texas commit, looks to help his team in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

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A year ago, during the Southern Section football playoffs, Trent Mosley became so exceptional that Santa Margarita High ran the table and looked unbeatable by season‘s end en route to winning Southern Section and state championships.

Which player is capable of pulling a Trent Mosley to be a difference-maker during the postseason of 2026?

The candidates:

Palos Verdes High standout Jalen Flowers, a receiver and defensive back, celebrates after making a play during a game earlier this season. (Nick Koza)

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