Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and schedule

Water polo ball in the water.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa 14, Westlake 8

Buena 10, Mater Dei 6

Laguna Beach 11, Huntington Beach 10

Dos Pueblos 15, Yucaipa 10

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley at Redondo Union

Damien at La Habra

El Segundo vs. St. John Bosco at Servite

Alta Loma at Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 3

Norco at La Serna

Ayala at Troy

Elsinore at La Canada

Los Osos at Los Altos, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Liberty vs. Aquinas at Indian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Temescal Canyon at Buena Park

Warren at El Toro

Laguna Hills vs. Foothill Tech at Ventura Aquatics Center, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Montebello vs. Torrance at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.

Riverside North at Anaheim

Montclair at Oxnard

Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. California at El Rancho

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

Oaks Christian at Newport Harbor, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at JSerra, 2 p.m.

Note: Semifinals (Divisions 2-5) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home sites; Semifinals (Division 1) Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home sites; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14 at Mt. San Antonio College.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement