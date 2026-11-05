High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and schedule
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SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa 14, Westlake 8
Buena 10, Mater Dei 6
Laguna Beach 11, Huntington Beach 10
Dos Pueblos 15, Yucaipa 10
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley at Redondo Union
Damien at La Habra
El Segundo vs. St. John Bosco at Servite
Alta Loma at Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 3
Norco at La Serna
Ayala at Troy
Elsinore at La Canada
Los Osos at Los Altos, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Liberty vs. Aquinas at Indian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Temescal Canyon at Buena Park
Warren at El Toro
Laguna Hills vs. Foothill Tech at Ventura Aquatics Center, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Montebello vs. Torrance at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.
Riverside North at Anaheim
Montclair at Oxnard
Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. California at El Rancho
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
Oaks Christian at Newport Harbor, 12:30 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at JSerra, 2 p.m.
Note: Semifinals (Divisions 2-5) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home sites; Semifinals (Division 1) Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home sites; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14 at Mt. San Antonio College.