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High School Sports

High school flag football: City Section playoff scores and schedule

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By Los Angeles Times
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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Carson 26, #8 Franklin 13

#4 San Pedro 48, #5 L.A. Wilson 19

#2 Narbonne 41, #6 Lincoln 12

#7 Wilmington Banning 14, #2 Eagle Rock 13

DIVISION III

#1 Maywood CES 6, #9 RFK Community 0

#4 Santee 12, #5 Torres 0

#3 Palisades 13, San Fernando Arroyo 7

#2 Sotomayor 19, #7 Hawkins 0

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#8 Cleveland at #1 Panorama

#5 Birmingham at #4 El Camino Real

#6 King/Drew at #3 Garfield

#7 GALA at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

DIVISION II

#9 Westchester at #1 Bell

#5 Taft at #4 Arleta

#6 Fremont at #3 North Hollywood

#10 Huntington Park at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV

#9 New Designs University Park at #1 South East

#5 Chatsworth at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Bernstein at #6 Monroe

#7 Port of LA at #2 South Gate

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.

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