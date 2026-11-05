High school flag football: City Section playoff scores and schedule
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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Carson 26, #8 Franklin 13
#4 San Pedro 48, #5 L.A. Wilson 19
#2 Narbonne 41, #6 Lincoln 12
#7 Wilmington Banning 14, #2 Eagle Rock 13
DIVISION III
#1 Maywood CES 6, #9 RFK Community 0
#4 Santee 12, #5 Torres 0
#3 Palisades 13, San Fernando Arroyo 7
#2 Sotomayor 19, #7 Hawkins 0
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#8 Cleveland at #1 Panorama
#5 Birmingham at #4 El Camino Real
#6 King/Drew at #3 Garfield
#7 GALA at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#9 Westchester at #1 Bell
#5 Taft at #4 Arleta
#6 Fremont at #3 North Hollywood
#10 Huntington Park at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
#9 New Designs University Park at #1 South East
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Bernstein at #6 Monroe
#7 Port of LA at #2 South Gate
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.