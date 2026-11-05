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High School Sports

Prep talk: Three-sport standout Kai Beary plays role for 27-0 JSerra flag football team

Kai Beary of JSerra High flashes a smile during a luncheon.
Kai Beary of JSerra High is a standout receiver for the unbeaten flag football team and also standout in soccer and shotput.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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To win in girls’ flag football, you need your school’s best athletes to come out. And unbeaten JSerra certainly pulled off the feat by getting three-sport standout Kai Beary to devote time to flag football.

She’s a goalie for the girls’ soccer team and headed to Georgetown in Janaury to prepare for the college season. She won’t be around for the track and field season but won the Southern Section Division 3 title in the shotput last season.

In flag football, she catches passes and helps JSerra’s formidable defense. JSerra is 27-0 and plays Newport Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Beach in the Open Division championship game.

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Beary was in Long Beach on Wednesday for the Southern Section girls’ flag football championship luncheon. Her athleticism has been helpful to three JSerra sports teams and won’t be forgotten.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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